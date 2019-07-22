DiBenedetto says NHMS top-five "just shows our strength”

for the top-five position on the last restart of the race and held on for his third top-10 finish in the past five races.

“Three top-10 in the last five races is so cool,” said DiBenedetto. “I feel so much better and we really didn’t have good luck to start the season and things fall our way.

“Now it’s so nice to show when things go right and we can execute and show our strength.”

DiBenedetto was also very thankful for the opportunity to join Leavine Family Racing and Toyota this season.

While he has the top-five finish in the final race results, the California native who now calls North Carolina home said it was a work in progress throughout the day after suffering two spins in practice earlier in the weekend.

“Great comeback for us,” DiBenedetto added. “We raced up there all day and had to adjust on the car a good bit because we missed basically all of the final practice. Just shows how good my team is and my guys.

They’re the ones that deserve it (top-five finish), Procore, our sponsor, for sticking by my side and believing in me to do this deal and all the folks at Toyota. Gosh, I know I reiterate it, but it took a lot of people for me to get this deal. I’ll never go a day without appreciating it. It’s awesome. Great day for the team.”

DiBenedetto feels this is only the beginning for LFR as they build on this momentum into the last half of the 2019 season.

“It’s a great run for the team,” said DiBenedetto. “You always want to get more, but we’re growing as a team. This just shows our strength.

“These types of tracks are kind of in our wheelhouse and this just shows how good of people we have. It’s not just me driving the car. It’s all these guys. I’m nothing without them. Younger team that’s showing our strength and what we’re here to do.”