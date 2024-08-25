Diaz impressing under Slot

Thirteen of Luis Diaz's 17 Premier League goals have come at Anfield – the highest proportion of any player with 15+ goals for Liverpool in the competition [Getty Images]

Luis Diaz is playing like he was made for Arne Slot's style of football.

The Colombia forward followed up his impressive performance on the opening weekend at Ipswich with another eye-catching display against Brentford.

Diaz looks a real threat this season and marked his 100th appearance for Liverpool since joining from Porto in January 2022 with his 25th goal for the club.

The 27-year-old is playing with a smile on his face again after the terrible events of last October when his father was kidnapped before being freed the following month.

Against Brentford, Diaz had three attempts - including two on target - and produced four key passes. He also finished the match with a 100% passing accuracy.

Remarkably, he has now scored Liverpool's first Premier League goal at Anfield in each of the last three seasons.

Slot will hope Diaz can continue to make an impression as the season gathers pace.