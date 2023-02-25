The Diary Keepers review: Holland's unheard voices of the Holocaust

Here is one of the enduring questions of the Holocaust: why did such a huge proportion of Dutch Jews die, compared with Jews in nearby countries such as France and Belgium? The bare statistics are shocking: 75 per cent of the 140,000 Jews in the Netherlands perished, while just over 40 per cent of Jews in Belgium and less than 25 per cent of Jews in France lost their lives.

Nina Siegal’s The Diary Keepers gives us part of the answer. By combing the archives of NIOD – the Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies in Amsterdam – she has uncovered revealing diaries written by a variety of people who lived through the German occupation of the Netherlands.

None of the material she has unearthed, it has to be said, compares in literary or emotional terms to the diary of the most famous Holocaust figure in the Netherlands, Anne Frank. But there are still plenty of nuggets of historical interest to be found in The Diary Keepers.

Siegal does not confine herself to the diaries of Dutch Jews. She also features material from those who collaborated with the Nazis, most notably a policeman called Douwe Bakker. “The royal family has fled,” wrote Baaker on May 15 1940 as the Germans invaded. “They escaped with the government to London rather shamefully… They should feel at home there, among the traitors.”

Siegal points out that, once settled in London, the Dutch Queen, Wilhelmina, only spoke out about the suffering of the Dutch Jews a handful of times. While she did refer in 1943 to the “destruction” of the Jewish community in one of her radio broadcasts, she “never hammered out a message to her people that it was crucial that they do something to protect Jewish civilians or to prevent such ‘destruction’”.

In the absence of their government, and under a fanatical Nazi ruler, the Dutch authorities collaborated with the Germans on a staggering scale. One historian interviewed by Siegal revealed that “at least two thirds of the Amsterdam police force participated in arresting Jews and collaborating in the deportations”. Not just that, but the Dutch civil service was complicit in compiling lists of who was a Jew and who was not. Dutch Jews also suffered because of the geography of the Netherlands: it was hard in this pancake-flat land for them to escape or hide.

Story continues

Nonetheless, there were Dutch heroes of the Holocaust. One of the most remarkable was a woman called Elisabeth van Lohuizen, who owned a shop in Epe, east of Amsterdam. In a diary entry for July 13 1942 she revealed why she and her husband were protecting Jews: “The regulations forbid them to even enter the homes of Christians, so that makes it dangerous to hide them. But their lives are just as valuable as ours; we must help, and not be afraid.” Her diary entries are some of the strongest material in the book, and her simple courage is awe-inspiring.

Like many, she struggled to make sense of the depravity of the Holocaust: “You dare not really think about what has happened, otherwise you just can’t really live anymore,” she wrote on Dec 6 1942. “It’s a kind of horrifying, crazy nightmare or a horror novel.”

Understandably, the diaries in the book written by Dutch Jews are also particularly affecting, none more so than that of the journalist Philip Mechanicus.

As he waited in Westerbork camp in the Netherlands to learn when he would be deported east, he felt “one lives against a background of nothingness” and that “this waiting period is a time of moral education and maturation, of coming to the insight that life is a destiny beyond one’s control, that one has been given life on loan, and must calmly give it back when it is reclaimed from us.”

The Diary Keepers is more than just diaries, however. It is also a personal journey by the author to trace survivors and visit historical sites. But while the author’s heart is certainly in the right place, one wonders how effective it is in a Holocaust history to write: “My nine-year-old daughter, Sonia, was in the back seat of the rental car with our labradoodle, Coco. She was using Google Maps on my phone to navigate our trip to Epe.” Some readers might find it hard to care about Coco the labradoodle when the diaries contain such troubling material. These diversions also mean that the book is arguably longer than it needs to be.

There was some justice in the end. Baaker, the Jew-hating Dutch policeman, was condemned by his own words. “I recognise that some passages in my diary are very fanatical,” he told investigators after the war. “Yet I readily declare that my words were more fanatical than my deeds.” It wasn’t a convincing explanation and he was sentenced to life in prison. But like many Holocaust perpetrators he escaped relatively lightly, and was freed in 1958.

Even though there are stories of rescue and escape within the book, it remains a deeply depressing tale. The history of the Dutch Jews is one of the most disturbing of the Holocaust, but we must engage with it, and The Diary Keepers helps us do just that.