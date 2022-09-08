The Diaries of ‘Chips’ Channon Vol 3 review: the wild sex life of one of history’s greatest diarists

Jane Ridley
·5 min read
'Vicious evenings of vice': Chips Channon, pictured in 1934 - Bettmann
When this third and final volume of diaries begins in 1943, Channon is 46. You would hardly tell from the diaries that there is a war on. The Conservative MP lives in splendour in a magnificent mansion in Belgrave Square. He entertains his guests with oysters and champagne, and he spends his mornings in bed, gossiping and plotting on the telephone with the society hostesses Emerald Cunard and Lady Colefax, known as Coalbox. He acts as party planner to his neighbour in Belgrave Square, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, assembling lists of scintillating guests with only a few hours’ notice. “I am really happiest with royalties,” wrote Chips.

In reality Channon’s life had fundamentally changed. He was estranged from his wife Honor, whom he claimed to hate, unkindly describing her as fat and drab. Chips’s gilded lifestyle depended on handouts from the Guinness fortune of Honor’s fabulously rich parents, Lord and Lady Iveagh. Thanks to their generosity, Chips could afford to continue living in the style he was accustomed, even after he and Honor were divorced.

In earlier volumes of the diaries when Chips shared a bed with a man, which he often did, it wasn’t clear what happened, if anything. Not so in this third volume, where Chips writes explicitly about his gay affairs. The love of his life was Peter Coats, a garden designer, sometimes known as Petty Coats (Chips called him Bunny). When Coats departed for India, Chips fell in love with the playwright Terence Rattigan, a devastatingly beautiful 30-something celebrity. The diary chronicles this feverish romance, the two men sitting up until 4 am, and Chips accompanying Terry to the first nights of his plays. Peter Coats found himself playing the part of the philanderer’s wife, as Chips tried to stop him from returning to England and breaking up his fling with Rattigan.

Chips’s sex life became more and more complicated, as he enjoyed “vicious evenings” of “vice” with other men. These included his brother-in-law Alan Lennox-Boyd, with whom he had begun an affair in 1940. “We are as intimate as it is possible for two men to be,” wrote Chips. None of these affairs, nor his relationship with Rattigan, were mentioned in the expurgated version of the diaries which was published in 1967 by Robert Rhodes James. Based on redacted transcripts made by Peter Coats after Chips’s death, the Rhodes James edition cut out references to Chips’s homosexuality, and volume three of the diaries contains far more surprises about Chips’s sex life than the previous two volumes.

But we read Chips only partly for his life story. The thing that makes the diary so compelling is his ability to characterise the privileged elite of London Society. At one point he reflects that he ought to give up his politics and social life and devote himself to writing – before the war, he had written two novels and a history of Bavarian royalty – but he hasn’t the courage. We must be thankful for his failure of nerve. The diary is his masterpiece, written with freshness and verve immediately after the events he describes. Chips himself was aware of the diary’s importance, depositing volumes in the British Museum, where they were kept in a special strongroom.

Fundamentally estranged: Channon on his wedding day to Lady Honor Guinness, 1933 - TopFoto
Chips’s judgements are wildly inconsistent. He had been an appeaser and supporter of Chamberlain, and during the war he found himself on the wrong side of Churchill and outside the loop politically. He claimed to detest Churchill. But when Churchill smiled his “naughty smile” at him in the passage and told him he was the best-dressed man in the House of Commons, Chips’s opinion changed, and he lavished praise on Churchill’s great speeches.

Chips adored Queen Mary, who shared his passion for collecting, and he always noted how magnificent she looked. When she went to watch the tennis at Wimbledon the entire audience of several thousand rose to their feet. His view of the Queen Mother was more complex. At first Chips was waspish and sexist, calling her a “sugary humbug” and criticising her “deplorable” figure – “her bosom is big and her bottom immense”. But when the Queen Mother sent for him and addressed him as “dear Chips!”, smothering him with charm, he found her irresistible, and praised her for always saying le mot juste.

Some of Chips’s remarks are totally out of order by today’s standards. “I have always been bored by the poor,” he declared. Of the photos of the prison camp at Buchenwald he observed, “The rows of dead emaciated bodies all looked like Margot Asquith naked!” Rhodes James certainly didn’t publish that remark, but the editorial decision to publish everything, rather than redact the historical document, was surely right.

In spite of Chips’s prejudices and snobbishness, his diaries are quite simply the greatest social and political diaries of the 20th century. The three published volumes, each one 1,000-plus pages long, record a vanished world of privilege, promiscuity and inequality – a vast cast of characters, aristocrats, royalties and American socialites. Simon Heffer has done a marvellous job of editing the manuscript. He identifies everything the reader needs to know, but his notes never get between the reader and the text. Chips’s diaries have become an instant classic; the only pity is that they are too heavy to read in bed.

Henry Chips Channon: The Diaries, 1943-57 is published by Hutchinson Heinemann at £35. To order your copy for £30 call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books. Jane Ridley is the author of George V: Never a Dull Moment (Chatto & Windus)

