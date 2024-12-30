Diante Smith, Lance Ware lead UT Arlington to 80-72 victory over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Diante Smith scored 24 points and Lance Ware added a double-double as UT Arlington beat Texas State 80-72 on Sunday night.

Smith shot 9 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (7-7). Ware added 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 12 rebounds. Raysean Seamster shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tyler Morgan led the Bobcats (8-5) with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Texas State also got 17 points and two blocks from Tylan Pope. Coleton Benson had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press