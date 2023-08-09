Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized After Falling at Home: Report

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has been hospitalized after taking a tumble in her San Francisco home, TMZ reported on Wednesday morning.

The severity of the 90-year-old senator’s possible injuries was unclear. Feinstein’s office did not immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

This breaking story will be updated

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.