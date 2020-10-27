Diane Weyermann Steps Down From International Feature Film’s Exec Committee

Diane Weyermann, the content chief for Participant Media, has stepped down as co-chair of the international feature film’s executive committee, Variety has confirmed.

Weyermann decided to leave her role as co-chair of the executive committee due to her professional relationship with the documentary “Collective,” which has been selected to represent Romania in this year’s International Feature Film competition. “Collective” was produced by Participant.

“Though Ms. Weyermann is not personally credited on the film and was not responsible for the financing, Participant—for which she is head of documentaries—co-acquired the film and is responsible for its release,” said the Academy in a statement sent to Variety.

The Academy president David Rubin has appointed the Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”), who is currently the governor of the Directors Branch, to co-chair the committee alongside Larry Karaszewski, the governor of the Writers Branch.

One of Scandinavia’s most celebrated auteurs, Bier previously won an Oscar with her Danish drama “In a Better World” and earned an Oscar nomination with “After the Wedding.” Some of her best-known credits also include “The Undoing,” “Bird Box,” “The Night Manager,” “Things We Lost in the Fire,” “Brothers” and “Open Hearts.”

