Diane Warren Continues Oscar Losing Streak After 13th Nomination

Andi Ortiz
·1 min read

Diane Warren has extended her Oscar losing streak, after falling short again on her 13th nomination for the song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

Grammy winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won for the title song to the James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Heading into Sunday night’s show, Warren was the most nominated woman ever, with 13 Oscar nominations and no Oscar statues. Her first nomination came all the way back in 1988, for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” from “Mannequin.”

This year, Warren was nominated for “Somehow You Do,” performed by Reba McEntire in Vertical Entertainment’s “Four Good Days.” The song marked her fifth nomination in five years.

Warren was halfway to EGOT status heading into Sunday, having previously won a Grammy for “Because You Loved Me” in 1997 (her only Grammy win in 16 nominations) and an Emmy for “Til It Happens to You” in 2016.

Among Warren’s legendary songs are Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” — which is responsible for one of her 12 previous Oscar nominations — and DeBarge’s 1985 hit “Rhythm of the Night.”

