Diane Rowe, ‘the queen of table tennis’ who forged a formidable partnership with her twin Rosalind – obituary

Diane Rowe, who has died aged 90, was a table tennis player who with her twin sister Rosalind was a dominant force in the sport in the early 1950s; and when Rosalind retired aged only 22, Diane went on to win a long string of titles at national and international level.

Diane Rowe, the youngest of five girls, was born 20 minutes after Rosalind at Greenford, Middlesex, on April 14 1933; their footballing father Ronald had been a wing-half for Brentford and Wimbledon in the 1920s.

During the war, the twins were evacuated to South Wales – but were separated for the first time. Ronald gave them a month to settle in then cycled from London to Wales to check up on them. To his dismay they were both unhappy, so he cycled back to London then sent their mother on the train to pick them up and take them home.

The twins – both all-round sports enthusiasts – began playing table tennis when they were 14 following a disappointing Christmas present. They had been hoping for bicycles, Diane recalled, and “a table tennis set seemed to us a rather poor substitute.”

But they quickly showed ability across the dining room table – Ronald soon bought a proper table and set it up in the spare room – and they became members of the West Ealing Club, where they were coached by the England international Ken Craigie: “Joining them was the best thing we ever did in table tennis,” Diane said.

They dedicated themselves to their new pursuit, playing for three hours every night and for eight hours on Sundays. Guided by Craigie they were soon amassing singles and doubles silverware.

In 1949, Rosalind, a superior singles player, thanks in part to her calmer, more steady temperament at the table, was the first to be called up for England, but Diane soon followed. And when Diane won the Daily Mirror tournament in front of 4,500 spectators at the Royal Albert Hall, the prize was free coaching from the five-times world champion Viktor Barna. Rosalind joined in, naturally, and he became the twins’ coach and mentor for several years.

“As Ros was the more consistent player, she usually beat me,” Diane recalled, but they made a formidable doubles pairing – “like a machine, in automatic harmony”, she said. It helped that Rosalind was right-handed, Diane left-handed.

“They are popular because they have great talent, fighting spirit, personality and charm,” Barna told reporters. “They dress neatly and their behaviour on the table is exemplary. They never gasp or yell if they miss a shot and never play to the gallery.”

The twins were picked to represent Britain in the women’s doubles at the 1951 world championships in Vienna. After four knock-out rounds, in the final they were pitted against the crack Romanian pair, Angelica Rozeanu and Sári Szász.

“No one thought we had a chance,” Diane recalled. “We weren’t even seeded.” But before a crowd swelled by roaring British servicemen stationed in the city, they prevailed by three games to one. When they landed in Britain the next day there was a huge crowd to greet them at the airport.

They were feted abroad, and were invited to Sweden’s Royal Palace, where they played Queen Louise (the sister of Louis Mountbatten) and other royals, with the future King Carl XVI Gustaf acting as ball boy.

In the 1952 world championships in Bombay they were runners-up, while Rosalind also reached the singles semi-finals. In 1953 in Bucharest they were doubles runners-up again, and both women reached the singles semis.

Then in 1954, when the world championships were held at the Empire Pool, Wembley, the “energetic Misses”, as the Telegraph described them at the time, won back their title on their 21st birthday. It was what remains the only all-English women’s doubles final, pitting them against Kathy Best and Ann Haydon (the future Wimbledon champion Ann Jones). The four finalists also teamed up to take bronze in the women’s team event.

After their singles triumph the twins went home to sample their birthday cake before heading back to the England team hotel, where they celebrated into the early hours.

Later that year they travelled to New Zealand and Australia for a series of matches and tournaments. The journey by boat took about a month, and on the way home Rosalind got to know the ship’s doctor, Jack Cornett – and the following year, after the twins had finished runners-up in the 1955 world championships in Utrecht (again taking team bronze), she retired to marry him and start a family.

Diane carried on, forming new doubles partnerships and playing both singles and doubles in all the major international tournaments into her forties. In 1957 she was again world doubles runner-up, with Ann Haydon, while she was twice European doubles champion with Mary Shannon. In 1960, when she won the English closed title for the second year in a row, she was, the Telegraph declared, “still the queen of table tennis”.

In 1962 she won the English Open singles title at the 13th attempt, as well as the European Championships doubles in Berlin with Mary Shannon. In 1965 she won the national doubles title with “the George Best of table tennis”, the mercurial Chester Barnes.

Then in 1966, Diane Rowe married her principal mixed doubles partner, Eberhard Schöler. She took up German nationality and settled in Düsseldorf with her husband. She switched allegiance to West Germany, playing her first match for them in October 1966, and in 1967 she made her first appearance at the world championships in German colours.

In 1971, husband and wife won a mixed-doubles bronze medal at the world championships in Japan, then two years later Diane Rowe retired after her 70th international for West Germany. She had also made more than 400 appearances for England and won two world championship golds, eight silver and 10 bronze – as well as 19 English Open titles in singles and doubles.

For many years she was a coach and trainer to the West German national team, and was an active member of the Swaythling Club International, which represents former international players.

Diane Rowe is survived by her husband Eberhard and by their daughter and son.

Diane Rowe, born April 14 1933, died June 19 2023