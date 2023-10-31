Diane Kruger Shares Sweet Photo of 4-Year-Old Daughter Nova Dressed Up on Halloween

The actress shares her daughter with fiancé Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger/Instagram; Silas Stein/Getty Diane Kruger (R), daughter Nova (L)

Diane Kruger is taking time to celebrate Halloween with her daughter.

The actress, 46, shared a glimpse into her holiday as she shared photos of daughter Nova, 4, on Tuesday. Posting a photo to her Instagram, the proud mom captured her daughter as she peered between a gate, wearing white wings and a fluffy coat over a tulle skirt.

"Happy Halloween 🎃," Kruger simply captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Diane Kruger Reveals What Made Her Change Her Mind About Having Kids in Her Mid-Thirties

Kruger and Reedus share daughter Nova. Reedus is also dad to son Mingus, 25, whom he shares with ex Helena Christensen.

In February, Kruger appeared on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead and explained that she went through life expecting to be child-free until she felt a shift in her mid-thirties.

The actress went on to share that she was in the process of exploring the different ways she could become a mom on her own when she began "casually dating" Reedus.

"When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this. I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said. "She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.