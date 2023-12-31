Diane Kruger Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Rare Photo of Daughter Nova, 4

The 'National Treasure' actress shares Nova with her fiancé, actor Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger/Instagram Diane Kruger; Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova Tennessee.

Diane Kruger and her little one are saying farewell to 2023!

The Inglourious Basterds actress, 47, celebrated New Year’s Eve by posting a rare photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Nova Tennessee, whom she shares with her fiancé, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Alongside the picture, which features a swimsuit-clad Nova standing in a unicorn pool floatie, Kruger wrote, “Goodbye 2023, can’t say that you brought out the best in us all.”

“Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy,” she added.

Last week, the Marlowe star — who is quite private about her personal life — kicked off the holiday season with a sweet post on Christmas Eve.

Kruger shared a selfie with Reedus, 54, as well as a video of the actor dancing to Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking.”

“Happy Holidays from our bonkers family to yours,” she captioned the post.

Engaged since 2021, Kruger and Reedus first met on the set of the 2015 film Sky, and started dating following Kruger’s split from Joshua Jackson in 2016.

A little over a year into their relationship, the movie stars welcomed Nova — though Kruger has said she didn't always envision herself having kids.

“Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would've had a kid with or without a man attached," she revealed on Caroline Stanbury’s podcast Divorced Not Dead in February.

Recalling how she felt in her "mid-thirties," Kruger said, "What am I doing all this for? Why am I running so hard, trying to make money and trying to live this life? What's it all worth it?"

"I was in a very serious relationship at the time," she continued. "We tried very hard to have a child, which didn't work out. And then, I was single, and I thought, 'Oh, you know what? Maybe it's just easier to do it on your own anyways.'"

Then, the stars aligned when she and Reedus began "casually dating" while she was already exploring the possibility of being a mom on her own.

“I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said on the podcast, adding that her daughter is “the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger.

She and Reedus keep their relationship, as well as Nova’s face, private, but Krugar did reveal the little one’s name while discussing her children's book, A Name from the Sky, which she released last fall.

In an interview with PEOPLE last May, the actress also shared how she and Reedus decided on their daughter's name.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Reedus] had a child when he was much younger," she told PEOPLE. (Reedus shares son Mingus, 24, with ex Helena Christensen.)

“Nova in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn,” she continued. “And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”



