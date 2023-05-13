Diane Keaton says she 'didn't even know' Justin Bieber before starring in his 'Ghost' music video

Diane Keaton didn't exactly have Bieber Fever when she agreed to star in one of Justin Bieber's music videos.

The Book Club: The Next Chapter actress revealed that she was completely taken by surprise when she was tapped to play Bieber's grandmother in the emotional music video for his single "Ghost" back in 2021 — especially since she hadn't been a fan of him or his music beforehand.

"I couldn't believe it. This was like one of those things that happens [and] you're going, 'I'm what?'" she recalled during a recent Metro interview. "And of course it was so much fun. It couldn't have been more fun. I can't believe it. I still can't believe it."

The video opens with Keaton and Bieber celebrating his fictional grandfather's birthday just before his death. Over the course of the next few years, the pair's bond grows stronger as they mourn and Bieber slowly encourages her to start dating again, taking her out dancing at bars and helping her swipe right on dating apps. In the end, she goes on a date that Bieber sets her up on.

The experience earned Bieber a brand-new follower in Keaton, who admitted that she "hadn't been a fan" of him before. "I mean, I didn't even know him," she explained. "I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn't a fan exactly — so you know, I don't have music pouring in my ears all the time."

"I don't know why me. I still don't understand," she continued. "I don't know how, but I loved it."

Keaton and Bieber first met in 2015 when he made a brief appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but they exchanged only a few words. When she returned to the talk show last May, she had nothing but positive things to say about working alongside the "Yummy" singer.

"He's a great young man. Gorgeous and genius," she remarked as the music video played on screen behind her. "It was one of the most pleasant experiences of my life."

"He's the greatest guy," she continued. "Honest to God, he's really special."

