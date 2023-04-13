Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Co. Crash Italian Bachelorette Party in ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Trailer (Video)

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, the stars of 2018’s “Book Club,” reunite and travel overseas in the trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

The comedy from Focus Features will follow the quartet of lifelong friends Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) as they take their book club overseas to Italy. But their relaxing getaway turns into a wild adventure when the trip goes off the rails at a bachelorette party, bringing secrets to light.

“The older the vines, the sweeter the fruit,” Diane says in the trailer, which you can watch at the top of this post. “My solo act is finally coming to a close,” Vivian added.

Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta also star in the sequel.

The first “Book Club” film introduced the four leading ladies as they navigated the dating scene and read “Fifty Shades of Gray” together. The first film grossed $68 million domestically from a $13.5 million opening weekend and $104 million worldwide.

“Book Club” director Bill Holderman directed the sequel, re-teaming with co-writer Erin Simms who wrote the script and produced as well. Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan will executive produce.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” will open in theaters on Mother’s Day weekend on May 14.

