Labour suspends Diane Abbott in attempt to stifle fresh antisemitism row

Labour has sought to head off a fresh antisemitism storm by suspending the party whip from Diane Abbott, after the former shadow home secretary played down suggestions of racism against Jewish people.

In comments that were swiftly condemned by senior Conservatives and faith groups, the MP argued that minority groups – such as Jewish people, as well as Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people – faced similar levels of prejudice to people with red hair.

Hours after her remarks about how “white people with points of difference” are discriminated against in society were published, Abbott apologised and claimed they were made in error.

She claimed an “initial draft” of her thoughts had been sent for publication by accident, but still faced swift action by Labour whips who suspended the party whip and launched an investigation.

The move will leave Abbott sitting in parliament as an independent MP, alongside her close ally Jeremy Corbyn, who had the whip removed in 2020 over his response to the equalities watchdog’s report into antisemitism in the party.

Abbott sparked a backlash for a letter sent to the Observer, which responded to a comment article that was published the previous week entitled: “Racism in Britain is not a black and white issue. It’s far more complicated.”

Abbott took issue with the author’s thesis, which was based on a major academic study that found high numbers of Irish, Jewish and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people had reported suffering from racism.

The Evidence for Equality National Survey (Evens) found the two groups that were most likely to say they had experienced racist abuse were Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, and Jewish people.

Billed as the most comprehensive account of racial inequality in Britain for more than 25 years, the survey found that more than 60% of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people, and more than 55% of Jews, reported having experienced a racist assault.

Abbott’s letter said that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people “undoubtedly experience prejudice”, but added: “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.”

She continued: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

Abbott compared their plight with others – saying Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required in pre-civil rights America to sit at the back of buses, nor trafficked and placed into manacles on slave ships. She added they retained the ability to vote in apartheid South Africa.

Keir Starmer faced calls to intervene, including from Grant Shapps, the energy secretary, who has previously discussed his Jewish faith. Shapps asked the Labour leader if he would “actually do anything”, and added: “Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful antisemitism.”

A Labour spokesperson said the party “completely condemns these comments”, calling them “deeply offensive and wrong”. They added that the chief whip had suspended the whip from Abbott pending the outcome of an investigation.

Abbott published an apology on Twitter, saying she wanted to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks”. She blamed the errors on “an initial draft being sent”.

She said: “There is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused. Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

“Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said Abbott’s original comments were “disgraceful” and called her apology “entirely unconvincing”.

Karen Pollock, the chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, welcomed the remarks being withdrawn, but cautioned against anyone deeming antisemitism “a ‘lesser’ form of racism” that is “somehow less embedded or extreme”.

She said: “Ignoring the existence and impact of anti-Jewish racism harms Jews, diminishes our experience, and distorts the truth. It is so important that those of us from minority groups unite against the haters and call it out together.”

The episode will be frustrating for Starmer, who has tried to demonstrate he has overhauled the party since taking over as Labour leader with steps to root out antisemitism.



In a speech in February, he marked an “important moment” for Labour after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) lifted the party out of special measures over its past failings on antisemitism.

He told party members “we are not going back” and that if there was anyone who did not like the changes “the door is open and you can leave.