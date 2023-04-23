Diane Abbott loses whip after suggesting Jewish people do not face racism

Diane Abbott - Dominc Lipinski/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has stripped Diane Abbott of the Labour whip after she suggested that Jewish people do not suffer racism “all their lives”.

Ms Abbott, who served as Jeremy Corbyn's shadow home secretary, wrote in a letter in The Observer that although white people “with points of difference” suffer prejudice, they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice,” she wrote.

“But they are not all their lives subject to racism. In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus.

“In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

‘Deeply offensive’

Labour condemned the MP's “deeply offensive” comments and confirmed that the whip has been suspended from her pending an investigation into the letter.

Following a backlash to her remarks, Ms Abbott apologised for any “anguish” caused, suggesting “errors arose” in her initial draft letter to the newspaper.

“I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my written remarks and disassociate myself from them,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

“Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

‘Simply unacceptable’

Labour Against Antisemitism, a group started by Labour member to counter anti-Semitism in the party, said Ms Abbott's comments were “simply unacceptable” and had called on Sir Keir to remove the whip from her.

Fiona Sharpe, the group's spokeswoman, said: “To reduce the racism faced by Jews to mere prejudice when in living memory six million Jews were systematically slaughtered in Europe for their race is grossly offensive.

“In the UK today one in five of all Jews have suffered a racist attack, with more than one in three Gypsy, Roma and Traveller reporting the same.

“Ms Abbott is either woefully misinformed or deliberately bigoted. Neither should be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, said: “Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful antisemitism.

“Keir-Starmer are you actually going to do anything?”