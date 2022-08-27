Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

  • The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • People view the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    People view the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
  • Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
  • A packed auction room to see the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    A packed auction room to see the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
  • Telephone bids come in as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    Telephone bids come in as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
  • A packed auction room watches as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    A packed auction room watches as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
  • Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert takes bids for the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, as it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert takes bids for the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, as it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
People view the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
A packed auction room to see the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Telephone bids come in as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
A packed auction room watches as the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert takes bids for the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, as it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Eascort RS Turob before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just under 25,000 miles on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for 52,000 pounds ($61,100).

