Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.275 Per Share For the Second Quarter 2022

ATHENS, Greece, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $35.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $2.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.02 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2021.



Time charter revenues were $74.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $47.0 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the decrease in the size of the fleet and increased off hire days during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, amounted to $61.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $58.8 million. This compares to net income of $1.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the same period of 2021. Time charter revenues were $140.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $88.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.275 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about August 19, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022. The Company currently has 86,142,258 common shares issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of July 27, 2022) VESSEL SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES BUILT DWT 8 Panamax Bulk Carriers 1 MELIA 25,750 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 11-Jun-21 28/May/2022 1 2005 76,225 20,000 5.00 % Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG 28-May-22 23/Aug/2022 2 ARTEMIS 21,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-Mar-22 20/Jun/2023-20/Aug/2023 2006 76,942 3 LETO 25,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 03-Oct-21 1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023 2010 81,297 4 SELINA A 26,500 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited 02-Sep-21 18/Jun/2022 2010 75,700 22,000 5.00 % Speed Logistics Marine Limited 18-Jun-22 15/Apr/2023-20/Jun/2023 5 MAERA A 26,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited 18-Sep-21 1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022 2013 75,403 6 ISMENE 18,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 23-Nov-21 15/Dec/2022 - 15/Feb/2023 2013 77,901 7 CRYSTALIA B 26,100 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Dusseldorf 21-Sep-21 1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022 2014 77,525 8 ATALANDI B 24,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 05-Oct-21 15/Feb/2023 - 30/Apr/2023 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 9 MAIA C 25,000 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 20-Jun-21 24/May/2022 2009 82,193 25,000 5.00 % Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. 24-May-22 20/Sep/2023 - 20/Nov/2023 10 MYRSINI C 22,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 15-Nov-21 1/Dec/2022 - 31/Jan/2023 2010 82,117 11 MEDUSA C 26,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 09-Mar-22 15/May/2023-15/Jul/2023 2010 82,194 12 MYRTO C 28,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited 10-Sep-21 15/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022 2013 82,131 13 ASTARTE 21,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 30-Jan-22 15/Apr/2023 - 15/Jun/2023 2013 81,513 14 LEONIDAS P. C. 24,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 18-Feb-22 1/Mar/2023-30/Apr/2023 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 15 ALCMENE 17,100 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 25-Nov-21 20/Dec/2022 - 5/Mar/2023 2010 93,193 16 AMPHITRITE D 27,000 5.00 % BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 13-Sep-21 15/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022 2012 98,697 17 POLYMNIA D 24,750 5.00 % CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg 04-Feb-22 15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023 2012 98,704 18 ELECTRA E 21,000 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Apr-21 13/Apr/2022 2 2013 87,150 16,500 5.00 % Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd. 13-Apr-22 7/Jun/2022 3 17,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 02-Jul-22 1/Apr/2023 - 30/May/2023 19 PHAIDRA E 28,000 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 02-Sep-21 1/Aug/2022 - 25/Aug/2022 4 2013 87,146 12 Capesize Bulk Carriers 20 ALIKI 24,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Feb-22 1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023 2005 180,235 21 BALTIMORE 10,500 5.00 % Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. 08-Feb-22 8/Apr/2022 5 2005 177,243 16,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 08-Apr-22 11/Jul/2022 6,7 22 SEMIRIO F 19,700 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 15-Dec-21 15/Aug/2023 - 15/Nov/2023 8 2007 174,261 23 BOSTON F 25,500 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 16-Jun-21 20/Apr/2022 9 2007 177,828 13,000 5.00 % Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd. 20-Apr-22 28/May/2022 20,500 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 15-Jul-22 1/Apr/2023 - 31/May/2023 24 HOUSTON F 27,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Aug-21 5/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022 4 2009 177,729 25 NEW YORK F 14,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 2/Jul/2022 2010 177,773 23,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 02-Jul-22 10/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023 26 SEATTLE G 26,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 02-Mar-22 1/Oct/2023-15/Dec/2023 2011 179,362 27 P. S. PALIOS G 26,500 4.75 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 05-Jun-21 23/Apr/2022 10 2013 179,134 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 15/Apr/2024-30/Jun/2024 28 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS H 22,750 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 01-Dec-21 1/Nov/2022 - 31/Dec/2022 2014 179,492 29 SANTA BARBARA H 29,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 19-Mar-22 10/May/2023-10/Jul/2023 2015 179,426 30 NEW ORLEANS 32,000 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 25-Mar-22 20/Nov/2023-31/Jan/2024 2015 180,960 31 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027-29/May/2027 11 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 32 LOS ANGELES I 26,250 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Jan-22 15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023 2012 206,104 33 PHILADELPHIA I 26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 1/Feb/2024-15/Apr/2024 12 2012 206,040 34 SAN FRANCISCO J 30,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-22 1/Mar/2023-15/May/2023 2017 208,006 35 NEWPORT NEWS J 28,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 16-Dec-21 1/Jul/2023 - 30/Sep/2023 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 87 days. 2 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 10, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Panamax Index 5TC weighted time charter average minus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 7, 2022 to July 2, 2022. 4 Based on latest information. 5 Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$1,000,000. 6 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking. 7 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new owners in the third quarter of 2022. 8 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking. 9 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from May 28, 2022 to July 15, 2022. 10 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 15, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Cape Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 11 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day. 12 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 7, 2022 to April 12, 2022.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time Charter Revenues $ 74,522 $ 47,023 $ 140,456 $ 88,074 Voyage Expenses (1,051 ) 2,292 663 4,072 Vessel Operating Expenses 18,394 19,179 34,822 37,731 Net Income 35,606 2,815 61,649 1,520 Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders 34,164 1,373 58,765 (1,364 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 35.0 37.0 34.3 37.6 Number of vessels 35.0 37.0 35.0 37.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.4 10.4 10.4 10.4 Ownership days 3,185 3,367 6,202 6,801 Available days 3,068 3,319 5,974 6,753 Operating days 3,059 3,305 5,919 6,692 Fleet utilization 99.7 % 99.6 % 99.1 % 99.1 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 24,633 $ 13,477 $ 23,400 $ 12,439 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,775 $ 5,696 $ 5,615 $ 5,548

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13731381.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Time Charter Revenues $ 74,522 $ 47,023 $ 140,456 $ 88,074 OPERATING EXPENSES: Voyage Expenses (1,051 ) 2,292 663 4,072 Vessel Operating Expenses 18,394 19,179 34,822 37,731 Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges 10,665 10,092 20,457 20,141 General and Administrative Expenses 7,888 7,211 14,947 13,909 Management Fees to Related Party 111 405 228 854 Loss/(Gain) on Sale of Vessels - (2 ) - 203 Insurance Recoveries (1,471 ) - (1,789 ) - Other Operating (Income)/Loss (420 ) 102 (341 ) (4 ) Operating Income, Total $ 40,406 $ 7,744 $ 71,469 $ 11,168 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest Expense and Finance Costs (5,986 ) (4,706 ) (11,209 ) (9,342 ) Interest and Other Income 385 22 622 50 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - (158 ) - (158 ) Gain/(Loss) from Equity Method Investments 801 (87 ) 767 (198 ) Total Other Expenses, Net $ (4,800 ) $ (4,929 ) $ (9,820 ) $ (9,648 ) Net Income $ 35,606 $ 2,815 $ 61,649 $ 1,520 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (2,884 ) (2,884 ) Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders 34,164 1,373 58,765 (1,364 ) Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 $ (0.02 ) Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.02 $ 0.73 $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 78,339,851 82,020,353 77,343,851 82,792,000 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 81,918,389 85,576,754 80,308,679 82,792,000 Three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 35,606 $ 2,815 $ 61,649 $ 1,520 Other comprehensive income (Actuarial income) - - 1 - Comprehensive Income $ 35,606 $ 2,815 $ 61,650 $ 1,520





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 130,342 $ 126,788 Other Current Assets 34,797 15,357 Fixed Assets 720,347 682,579 Investments in Related Parties 8,122 7,644 Other Noncurrent Assets 15,309 9,582 Total assets $ 908,917 $ 841,950 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligation, net of Deferred Financing Costs $ 451,718 $ 423,675 Other Liabilities 35,094 25,080 Total Stockholders' Equity 422,105 393,195 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 908,917 $ 841,950 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,737 $ 21,023 $ 80,837 $ 27,442 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,533 (483 ) (18,769 ) 22,075 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (31,610 ) $ 48,420 $ (58,514 ) $ 22,569





CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Twitter: @Dianaship Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net



