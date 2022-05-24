Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share for the First Quarter of 2022

ATHENS, Greece, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $26.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to a net loss of $1.3 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.32 basic and $0.31 diluted, compared to loss per share of $0.03 basic and diluted in the same quarter in 2021.



Time charter revenues were $65.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $41.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased ownership days compared to the same quarter of last year, which was due to vessel sales and a spin-off in November 2021.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 17, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of June 6, 2022. The Company currently has 86,142,258 common shares issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of May 23, 2022) Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel Sister

Ships*

Gross Rate

(USD Per

Day)

Com**

Charterers

Delivery Date to

Charterers***

Redelivery Date to

Owners****

Notes

BUILT DWT 8 Panamax Bulk Carriers 1 MELIA $25,750 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 11-Jun-21 28-May-22 1 2005 76,225 2 ARTEMIS $10,250 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 30-Nov-20 21-Mar-22 $21,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-Mar-22 20-Jun-23 - 20-Aug-23 2006 76,942 3 LETO $25,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 3-Oct-21 1-Feb-23 - 15-Apr-23 2010 81,297 4 SELINA A $26,500 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited 2-Sep-21 15-Jun-22 - 15-Sep-22 2010 75,700 5 MAERA A $26,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited 18-Sep-21 1-Oct-22 - 15-Dec-22 2013 75,403 6 ISMENE $18,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 23-Nov-21 15-Dec-22 - 15-Feb-23 2013 77,901 7 CRYSTALIA B $26,100 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 21-Sep-21 1-Oct-22 - 15-Dec-22 2014 77,525 8 ATALANDI B $24,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 5-Oct-21 15-Feb-23 - 30-Apr-23 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 9 MAIA C $25,000 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 20-Jun-21 24-May-22 2 $25,000 5.00 % Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. 24-May-22 20-Sep-23 - 20-Nov-23 3 2009 82,193 10 MYRSINI C $22,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 15-Nov-21 1-Dec-22 - 31-Jan-23 2010 82,117 11 MEDUSA C $11,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva



19-Nov-20 9-Mar-22 $26,000 4.75 % 9-Mar-22 15-May-23 - 15-Jul-23 2010 82,194 12 MYRTO C $28,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited 10-Sep-21 15-Aug-22 - 15-Oct-22 2013 82,131 13 ASTARTE $21,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 30-Jan-22 15-Apr-23 - 15-Jun-23 4 2013 81,513 14 LEONIDAS P. C. $24,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 18-Feb-22 1-Mar-23 - 30-Apr-23 5 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 15 ALCMENE $17,100 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 25-Nov-21 20-Dec-22 - 5-Mar-23 2010 93,193 16 AMPHITRITE D $27,000 5.00 % BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 13-Sep-21 15-Oct-22 - 15-Dec-22 2012 98,697 17 POLYMNIA D $12,100 5.00 % CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg



22-Nov-20 4-Feb-22 6 $24,750 5.00 % 4-Feb-22 15-Jan-23 - 15-Mar-23 2012 98,704





Story continues

18 ELECTRA E $21,000 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Apr-21 13-Apr-22 7 $16,500 5.00 % Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd. 13-Apr-22 6-Jun-22 1,8 2013 87,150 19 PHAIDRA E $28,000 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 2-Sep-21 1-Jul-22 - 15-Sep-22 2013 87,146 12 Capesize Bulk Carriers 20 ALIKI $20,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Mar-21 21-Feb-22 $24,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Feb-22 1-Feb-23 - 15-Apr-23 2005 180,235 21 BALTIMORE $10,500 5.00 % Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. 8-Feb-22 8-Apr-22 9 $16,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 8-Apr-22 27-Jun-22 - 17-Jul-22 10 2005 177,243 22 SEMIRIO F $19,700 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 15-Dec-21 15-Aug-23 - 15-Nov-23 2007 174,261 23 BOSTON F $25,500 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 16-Jun-21 20-Apr-22 $13,000 5.00 % Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd. 20-Apr-22 30-May-22 11 2007 177,828 24 HOUSTON F $27,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Aug-21 15-Jul-22 - 15-Oct-22 2009 177,729 25 NEW YORK F $14,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 4-Jun-22 - 3-Jul-22 1 2010 177,773 26 SEATTLE G $12,300 5.00 % Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 27-Apr-20 2-Mar-22 $26,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 2-Mar-22 1-Oct-23 - 15-Dec-23 2011 179,362 27 P. S. PALIOS G $26,500 4.75 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 5-Jun-21 23-Apr-22 12,13 $31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 15-Apr-24 - 30-Jun-24 3 2013 179,134 28 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS H $22,750 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 1-Dec-21 1-Nov-22 - 31-Dec-22 2014 179,492 29 SANTA BARBARA H $17,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva



9-Jan-21 19-Mar-22 14 $29,500 4.75 % 19-Mar-22 10-May-23 - 10-Jul-23 2015 179,426 30 NEW ORLEANS $15,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3-Dec-20 25-Mar-22 $32,000 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 25-Mar-22 20-Nov-23 - 31-Jan-24 2015 180,960 31 FLORIDA $25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29-Jan-27 - 29-May-27 15 2022 182,063





4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 32 LOS ANGELES I $26,250 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Jan-22 15-Jan-23 - 15-Mar-23 16 2012 206,104 33 PHILADELPHIA I $28,500 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 22-Apr-21 7-Mar-22 17 $26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 1-Feb-24 - 15-Apr-24 2012 206,040 34 SAN FRANCISCO J $24,700 5.00 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 11-Feb-21 18-Feb-22 18 $30,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-22 1-Mar-23 - 15-May-23 2017 208,006 35 NEWPORT NEWS J $28,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 16-Dec-21 1-Jul-23 - 30-Sep-23 19 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1Based on latest information. 2Expected redelivery date from the charterers. 3Expected delivery date to the charterers. 4Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 28, 2021 to January 30, 2022. 5Vessel was delivered to the Company on February 16, 2022. 6Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the new maximum redelivery date (January 13, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Panamax 82 Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 15% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 7Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 10, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Panamax Index 5TC weighted time charter average minus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 8For two laden legs of maximum duration up to June 30, 2022. 9Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$1,000,000. 10Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 80-100 days. 11Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 41 days. 12Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 15, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Cape Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 13Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking. 14Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (March 5, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Cape Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 23% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher. 15Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day. 16Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 23, 2021 to January 30, 2022. 17Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 7, 2022 to April 12, 2022. 18The charter rate was US$17,750 per day for the first one hundred five (105) days of the charter period. 19Vessel on scheduled drydocking from February 4, 2022 to March 2, 2022.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Revenues $ 65,933 $ 41,051 Voyage expenses 1,714 1,780 Vessel operating expenses 16,428 18,552 Net income/(loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 26,044 (1,295 ) Net Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss), Attributable to Common Shareholders 24,602 (2,737 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 33.5 38.2 Number of vessels 35.0 37.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.2 10.1 Ownership days 3,017 3,434 Available days 2,906 3,434 Operating days 2,860 3,387 Fleet utilization 98.4 % 98.6 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 22,099 $ 11,436 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,445 $ 5,402

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com , and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com . A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13729890.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)





DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES: Revenues $ 65,933 $ 41,051 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage Expenses 1,714 1,780 Vessel Operating Expenses 16,428 18,552 Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges 9,792 10,049 General and Administrative Expenses 7,059 6,697 Management Fees to Related Party 117 449 Loss on Sale of Vessels - 206 Other Operating Income (240 ) (106 ) Operating Income, Total $ 31,063 $ 3,424 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest Expense and Finance Costs (5,222 ) (4,636 ) Interest and Other Income 238 28 Loss from Equity Method Investments (35 ) (111 ) Total Other Expenses, Net $ (5,019 ) $ (4,719 ) Net income/(loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 26,044 $ (1,295 ) Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) Net Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss), Attributable to Common Shareholders 24,602 (2,737 ) Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.32 $ (0.03 ) Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.03 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 76,336,785 83,572,221 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 78,786,949 83,572,221





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 115,682 $ 126,788 Other current assets 19,036 15,357 Total Fixed Assets 744,395 682,579 Investments in Related Parties 7,744 7,644 Other Noncurrent Assets 11,149 9,582 Total assets $ 898,006 $ 841,950 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligation, net of Deferred Financing Costs $ 463,411 $ 423,675 Other Liabilities 31,991 25,080 Total Stockholders' Equity 402,604 393,195 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 898,006 $ 841,950 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,100 $ 6,419 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (21,302 ) 22,558 Net cash used in financing activities $ (26,904 ) $ (25,851 )

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Twitter: @Dianaship Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net



