Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Gloria Gaynor, and more remember the late Tina Turner

The music world is mourning the loss of the legendary Tina Turner.

The "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Simply the Best" singer died at 83 in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 23 after a long illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," a statement on Turner's Instagram read Wednesday. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 1984: Music icon Tina Turner poses at home for a portrait in December 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Tina Turner in 1984

In the wake of Turner's death, close friends, peers, collaborators, and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Queen of Rock & Roll.

Diana Ross shared a photo of her and Turner together at an event on Twitter, writing, "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white," Gloria Gaynor wrote. "She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music."

I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whom Turner personally taught how to dance, remembered her as a "wonderful friend" both on and off stage. "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," he wrote. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny, and generous. She helped me so much when I was young, and I will never forget her."

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Bryan Adams, who sang the track "It's Only Love" with Turner in 1984, posted a snapshot of him and Turner on Twitter. "RIP @tinaturner. My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio, and as friends," he wrote. "Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's only love and that's all."

Michelle Williams remembered Turner with an Instagram video in which she revisited gorgeous images of the singer from her 2020 book, Tina Turner: That's My Life. "Rest well!!!!" the Destiny's Child singer captioned the post. "You've meant so much to us! Your strength, courage, resilience, and uniqueness were some of the main ingredients of an incredible blueprint you leave behind!"

Ronnie Wood, who performed with Turner and Rod Stewart, wrote, "God bless you, Tina, the queen of rock and soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina's family, friends, and loved ones #tinaturner."

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, who once reportedly sat "transfixed" in the studio while Turner recorded "River Deep, Mountain High," shared how much the song continues to mean to him decades later. "I'm so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy — she was one of the greats," he wrote. "'River Deep, Mountain High' will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of 'Proud Mary.' I loved her musical too. Love and mercy."

I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsB — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 24, 2023

Ciara added, "Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in paradise, Tina Turner. Thank you for all the inspiration you gave us all."

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

Read on for tributes from John Fogerty, Debbie Harry, and more.

So deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner's passing… I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record. pic.twitter.com/pH1Qt8u25Y — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) May 24, 2023

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023

