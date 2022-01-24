Diana Ross, Kourtney Kardashian, Brian Atwood and More React to Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler's Death

Tristan Balagtas
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin after a dress rehearsal of the new show &quot;The Wyld - Not of this world&quot;.
Britta Pedersen/DPA/AFP via Getty

Stars are mourning the loss of the legendary Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The designer's team announced his death on Sunday, sharing a black square to his personal Instagram account with a statement written in both English and French.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

Following the news of Mugler's death, famous fans of the fashion visionary expressed their grief in tributes shared on social media.

RELATED: Legendary French Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

"I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness 💔," Georgia May Jagger commented. "Nonononono😔," Bella Hadid reacted, while Brigitte Nielsen wrote, "Such an icon. Unbelievably sad 😔."

Music icon Diana Ross tweeted a throwback photo and wrote, "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner all posing in Mugler gowns. She wrote on the shot, "ALL IN MUGLER 💔."

"Not Mugler?!?!? First Andre and now Thierry? This is too much. I am so heartbroken. 😭😭😭," wrote RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars alum Shea Couleé.

British fashion photographer Nick Knight mourned Mugler's death, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair.

He captioned the photo, "Very sad to hear of the passing of the incredible Manfred Thierry Mugler. We were waiting for the pandemic to pass to work together. Sometimes it feels although [sic] people just slip through your fingers like silk."

He added, "Never wait. They do not grace us with their presence forever. Honestly. Seize the day, it won't always be there."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is 'Wet, Dripping' at the Met Gala in Mugler Dress that Took 8 Months to Make

Fashion designer Brian Atwood called Mugler a "constant inspiration" in an emotional message.

"Thierry was such a visionary, a showman and a lover of the female form. He placed women on a pedestal of unreachable heights…May his Amazonians rule & inspire many for years to come," he captioned a compilation video of Mugler's runway looks.

Atwood added, "I have personally collected many of his pieces for my private collection, because when I was an aspiring young designer he was one of my constant inspirations. Wow I always considered him kind of immortal & not of this earth, but I guess now he can soar with ANGELS."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Sexy 'CowBot' Halloween Costume: See the Look

Born Dec. 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, Mugler began designing in the 1970s. He eventually became known for his dramatic, avant-garde creations.

He retired in 2002 before Clarins shuttered his ready-to-wear brand the next year, yet the iconic designer remained a staple in the world of fashion. The brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, which is currently under the creative direction of Casey Cadwallader.

Mugler has come out of retirement on a few occasions, including to create the costumes for Beyoncé's 2009 I Am... World Tour. He also designed Kim Kardashian's iconic dripping wet ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala.

"He always, it's a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything," Kardashian, 41, told PEOPLE of Mugler in 2019. "His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."

