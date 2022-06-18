Diana Henry’s three-course Scandinavian menu for Midsommar

Diana Henry
·11 min read
Tray pavlova with summer berries, cardamom and rose sugar - Haarala Hamilton

It’s not difficult to understand why Scandinavians celebrate light. I’ve been in the north of Norway and Sweden in the middle of winter and it’s hard to convey just how dark it is. The darkness is thick; you feel as if you could fall into it.

Initially you have to battle against the sense that you should go back to bed. You feel that the day is done. Motivation is hard unless you’re used to it. Scandinavians handle darkness well. They’re pragmatic. More candles are sold in Scandinavia than anywhere else. Pools of candlelight dot windowsills, cafés and kitchen tables.

Summer days, particularly the longest ones, are when Scandinavians seem to drink in enough light to carry them through the rest of the year. Around midsummer there’s almost a giddiness in the air, a drunkenness, a sense that the light will never end. I spent one midsummer on a small Swedish island. It was one of those ‘pinch me’ experiences.

I fell in with a chef who spent every summer there and invited me. Her brother picked us up in his gleaming wooden boat – it was like the water taxis you see in Venice – and half an hour later we were swimming in the Baltic, a brackish sea which feels gorgeously limpid, thicker than the Atlantic or the Mediterranean. We were the only people there; it was one tiny island with one wooden house, so nobody erected a maypole.

The traditional Swedish maypole is 20ft tall with two hoops at the top. It’s the focal point of midsummer celebrations as everybody dances around it, even those who are usually reticent. Flowers, greenery and berries are central. Girls spend the afternoon making floral wreaths for their hair, children string daisies together and make necklaces of tiny strawberries.

On our island the focus was on the food. We set up a table on the jetty and gathered juniper – it was all over the island – over which to cook the fish. At 10pm we sat down to pickled herring, radishes, cucumber and dark rye bread. After that came the salmon, tiny potatoes tossed with dill and butter, sour cream, and boiled beets that were hastily peeled at the table.

None of this was grand. The salmon was cooked on an ancient barbecue, the warm beetroot was brought to the table in a saucepan. It was one of the most memorable meals I’ve ever eaten and the light was intoxicating. It looked as if the sun would set but it never quite happened. In the middle of the night, I wandered around looking at pictures on the walls of the house, had a cup of coffee back on the jetty and felt elated.

If you think it’s worth marking special days with food – I do – midsummer is a good excuse, even though it’s not traditional here. We have dark days ahead as well, though they’re not quite as long. Midsummer isn’t celebrated on the same day even across Scandinavia, so choose any day around 24 June.

What you cook is up to you, as long as it’s summery, but this menu is special. Langoustines are expensive but you only need three per person. Smaller prawns – already cooked – with mayonnaise are a good alternative, and you can buy jars of herring in different sauces – the Swedes buy them – and add the foods mentioned above.

If you don’t fancy herring, you can cook salmon – the buttermilk dressing overleaf can be served with it – but herring are cheap and make a change. Add cooked beetroot, cut into cubes, tossed with dressing and red onion. Berries are not negotiable. Put flowers in jam jars, string up some bunting and light all the candles you can lay your hands on. Glad Midsommar.

Langoustines with mayonnaise

Crayfish, widely eaten in Sweden, aren’t easy to get here, but we have fantastic langoustines (also known as Dublin Bay prawns). There are about 25 langoustines in 1.5kg, which is generous (and filling) for six people.

In restaurants you normally get three per person, so you could buy fewer. They’re not cheap but this is a special occasion and you’ll be able to make a huge pan of rich shellfish stock with the discarded shells. I bought mine from Keltic Seafare, based in Scotland.

Supply napkins, tea towels to use as bibs and plenty of kitchen paper. This is a messy business.

Langoustines with mayonnaise - Haarala Hamilton
Langoustines with mayonnaise - Haarala Hamilton

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes plus freezing time

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves

Six to eight

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg medium-size live langoustines

  • Lemon wedges, to serve

  • Dark rye bread, to serve (you can get Karaway Bakery dark rye or Lithuanian scalded rye from Ocado)

For the mayonnaise

  • 2 egg yolks

  • ¾ tsp Dijon mustard

  • 250ml oil, a mixture of olive oil and groundnut oil

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice or white-wine vinegar, or a mixture (you may not need all of it)

Method

  1. Live langoustines should go into the freezer for 30 minutes before cooking. You don’t need to prepare the langoustines, just put a big pot of water on to boil and add plenty of salt. Cook the langoustines by dropping three or four at a time into the water – you don’t want to crowd the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Retrieve with a slotted spoon. Once you’ve cooked them all, allow them to cool, then put them in the fridge.

  2. If you’re concerned that they’re not cooked properly, though they should be, look at the fleshy side of the prawn, as opposed to the pink shell. You should be able to see – under the network of ‘ribs’ – that the flesh has become white and is no longer translucent or ‘glassy’. If you’re unsure, peel one so you can check. Then you can eat it – cook’s perk.

  3. Make the mayonnaise.Put the egg yolks into a bowl and add the mustard, some salt and white pepper. Whisking with electric beaters, start adding the oil a little at a time. Add more oil only when you can see that the mixture is getting thicker and the previous lot of oil has been incorporated. You can speed up the process once you have a thick mixture.

  4. Stir in some of the lemon juice and/or vinegar – you need to do this to taste, mayonnaise is really made with the addition of acid and seasoning. Adjust the seasoning too. Cover and put in the fridge until you’re ready to serve. It will become a bit oily on top but just stir it.

  5. Provide crab picks and nutcrackers – or other implements – to crack the claws; there’s meat in them as well. Serve the langoustines in a big bowl with the mayonnaise, wedges of lemon and thinly sliced dark rye bread.

Stuffed herring with rye, broad bean and asparagus salad

If you can’t get fresh herring, buy frozen. The Fish Society is a good source. Get your fishmonger to scale and fillet the herring, leaving a ‘hinge’ at the side so you can open each one like a book. (If you opt for frozen ones they will have been prepared like this.) Feel along the fillets for little bones and remove any you find. It is almost impossible to get rid of the tiny ones, but I don’t mind those – they just disintegrate as you eat them.

The salad is more vegetable- than grain-based, but you could just serve boiled baby potatoes and steamed asparagus or green beans on the side. If you can’t find fresh horseradish root, use creamed horseradish from a jar and spread it on to the herring fillets after the mustard, but don’t be overgenerous with it.

Stuffed herring with rye, broad bean and asparagus salad - Haarala Hamilton
Stuffed herring with rye, broad bean and asparagus salad - Haarala Hamilton

Timings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serves

Six to eight

Ingredients

For the herring

  • 6-8 large or 12-16 small herring, scaled and cleaned (see above)

  • 4-5 tsp Dijon mustard (use only what you need)

  • 75g horseradish, peeled and freshly grated

  • 15g fresh dill, chopped

  • 75g rye flour, seasoned

  • Rapeseed or sunflower oil, for frying

  • Lemon wedges, to serve

For the buttermilk dressing

  • 200ml buttermilk

  • ¼ tsp Dijon mustard

  • Pinch of caster sugar

  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed

  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad

  • 175g rye grains, soaked overnight

  • 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (not a peppery bitter one, a fruity one)

  • Juice of ½-1 lemon

  • 2 tsp white balsamic vinegar

  • 250g broad beans, podded weight

  • 200g slim baby leeks

  • 300g asparagus

  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley

  • Leaves from 6 mint springs, torn

Method

  1. Set up a workstation to fill and coat the herring. Open them. On one fillet of each spread the mustard, scatter on the horseradish and sprinkle on some of the dill – use about a third of the dill for all the fish. Season. Close the herring. Dip each fish in the rye flour, coating it on both sides. Move them to a rimmed baking sheet as you prepare them.

  2. For the buttermilk dressing, just mix everything together with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust the seasoning if you need to.

  3. Drain the rye grains, rinse and cook in boiling, lightly salted water for about 35 minutes. The grains retain a little bite. Drain and run cold water through them. Shake off the excess and put them in a serving bowl. Mix the olive oil, lemon juice and white balsamic with some seasoning. Use half of this for the rye grains, tossing it through, and reserve the rest.

  4. Boil the broad beans for four minutes, then drain and run cold water through them. Slip the skin off each bean. This seems like a faff but you get into the rhythm. Add half of the remaining olive oil mixture and season.

  5. Trim the leeks at the top and the base. Cut each leek into four equal lengths and wash them. Boil or steam until just tender, about six minutes. Test for tenderness with the point of a sharp knife. Pat the leeks dry with a tea towel. Put them in a small bowl with the remaining olive oil mixture and season.

  6. Heat a film of rapeseed or sunflower oil in two large frying pans. Cook the herring – three per pan – for about four minutes on each side (though it depends on the sizeof herring you have). You can open out the herring slightly to check for doneness.

  7. Steam the asparagus until it’s only just tender (halve the stalks if they’re particularly big). Season. Just before serving, add these to the rye along with the beans and leeks, and their oil and vinegar. Add the remaining chopped dill, reserving a little to garnish, plus the parsley and mint. Check the salad for seasoning. Drizzle on the dressing and serve whatever you don’t use in a jug alongside.

  8. Put the herring on a platter – or on individual plates – with dill and wedges of lemon.

Tray pavlova with summer berries and rose sugar

It’s not original but everybody loves this and it always looks pretty spectacular. You can add stoned cherries to the berry mixture. The cardamom flavouring brings a breath of Scandinavia. Don’t put this together until the last minute as the berries get soggy and ‘tired’.

Diana Henry’s three-course Scandinavian menu for Midsommar - Haarala Hamilton
Diana Henry’s three-course Scandinavian menu for Midsommar - Haarala Hamilton

Timings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes, plus overnight drying out

Serves

Eight

Ingredients

  • 5 large egg whites

  • 250g caster sugar

  • 1 tsp cornflour

  • 1 tsp white-wine vinegar

  • Seeds from 6 cardamom pods

  • 400ml double cream

  • Icing sugar, to taste

  • 400g strawberries

  • 2 big handfuls of edible deep-pink rose petals

  • 100g granulated sugar

  • 250g raspberries

  • 200g blueberries

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 130C/120C fan/gas mark 1. Line a large baking tray or roasting tin with baking parchment (you can stick it down later by putting daubs of meringue on each corner of the paper). The tray or tin should be larger than the meringue, which will be 22 x 26cm.

  2. Put the egg whites in a scrupulously clean bowl – there should be no fat on the surface of it – and beat them with a pinch of salt. Once they’re in soft peaks, add the caster sugar a tablespoon at a time, continuing to beat. Keep adding the sugar and whisking until you have a stiff, glossy mixture. Add the cornflour and vinegar and whisk until combined.

  3. Spread the meringue over the baking parchment, shaping a rectangle that’s about 22 x 26cm. Use the back of a spoon to make peaks and troughs so the pavlova isn’t flat. Bake in the centre of the oven for an hour and 20 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave the meringue in there overnight.

  4. The next day, just before you want to serve the pavlova, put the cardamom seeds into a mortar and pestle and pound until they’re as fine as possible. Whip the cream until it’s holding its shape and add the cardamom and icing sugar to taste. Prepare the strawberries by hulling them and cutting any larger ones into quarters.

  5. Pound the rose petals with the granulated sugar – as you pound, you should see the rose petals turning the sugar pink.

  6. Put the meringue on a serving plate or board. Spread the cream mixture over the meringue and scatter the berries on top, followed by some of the rose sugar.

Read last week's column: Diana Henry’s three best recipes using fresh herbs

