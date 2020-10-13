Diana courts disaster by joining the royal family in The Crown teaser

The just-released teaser trailer for season 4 of The Crown introduces Emma Corrin's Lady Diana Spencer in a very ominous manner. Will that be justified by the season itself, which covers the early years of her relationship with Prince Charles? Viewers can find out when the royal family drama premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. But you don't need to be an expert in British history to know that the pair's romance was, behind-the-scenes, very far from fairytale.

Season 4 opens with the 1970s drawing to a close and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and her family preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. The season 4 cast also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Gillian Anderson, who plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Watch the teaser trailer for season 4 of The Crown above.

