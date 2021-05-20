Diana ‘was cast adrift after Panorama interview’

Helen William, PA
Diana, Princess of Wales, was “cast adrift” from the safety of her “royal support structure” and made “vulnerable” after the Panorama interview, it has been claimed.

An inquiry by former master of the rolls Lord Dyson has found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used false documents to induce Earl Spencer to introduce him to his sister Diana and set up the Panorama exclusive – An Interview With HRH The Princess of Wales – on November 20 1995.

Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed died after their Mercedes, which had a drunk driver at the wheel, crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel as they were pursued by the paparazzi in Paris on August 31 1997.

Diana’s former private secretary Commander Patrick Jephson told a new Panorama programme that after the face-to-face interview, she was “cast adrift” from the “royal support structure that had guided and safeguarded her for so many years”.

He suggested this “inevitably … made her vulnerable to people who did not have her best interest at heart or were unable properly to look after her”.

The Dyson inquiry found that Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” and was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines to secure the 1995 interview.

Earl Spencer told the new BBC programme: “The irony is that I met Martin Bashir on the 31st of August 1995 because exactly two years later she died, and I do draw a line between the two events.”

After he made the introduction, Earl Spencer says it became “quite clear that everyone was going to be made untrustworthy, and I think that Diana did lose trust in really key people”.

He added: “In the end, when she died two years later, she was without any form of real protection.”

The 1995 interview was watched by 23 million people in the UK.

Lord Dyson &#x002013; Bashir report
Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales (Chris Radburn/PA)

Panorama now says it has seen a confidential internal BBC management document written by the outgoing head of TV Current Affairs, Tim Gardam, which shows that Bashir had misled his bosses.

He had denied showing the fakes to anyone, before admitting that he had passed them on to Earl Spencer in order to “foster” their relationship, according to Panorama.

Instead Lord Tony Hall, who was then the managing director of news when the interview was screened, drew up a statement for the BBC’s governors in April 1996, in which the fakes were described as just “graphics” and that Bashir, who had no explanation for why he had created them, was “even with his lapse, honest and an honourable man”.

Former BBC governor Sir Richard Eyre says the board of governors would have insisted on a full inquiry if they had known about Bashir’s actions.

He told the programme: “The fact that Bashir lied should have been made clear to us, but in my memory, it never was.

“Constitutionally we, the governors deserved at very least to be given an honest report of what was going on.

“We can see now that the false bank statements were the lever that opened the doors to the access to Diana. If we had known at the time, there’s no question that this would have been ruthlessly investigated, because (the governors) were very, very, very hot on a sense of propriety of the organisation.”

Lord Dyson &#x002013; Bashir report
Former BBC News journalist Martin Bashir (Ian West/PA)

It is alleged Diana had been led to believe by Bashir that she was being spied on.

After the 1995 broadcast, BBC management relied on a note from Diana which says she “consented to the interview on Panorama without any undue pressure”.

Earl Spencer does not feel this exonerates the BBC.

Both Lord Hall, who went on to become BBC director-general, and Bashir were contacted for comment before Lord Dyson’s report had been published.

Both men felt they could not fully respond at that point, but Bashir added: “I consider there to be cogent evidence that casts doubt on or even disproves many of the allegations, and I will provide further information when I am able to do so.”

Lord Hall said he had carried out his “responsibilities in good faith” a quarter of a century ago when the corporation investigated whether Diana had been misled.

He said: “It was clear from the correspondence from her that she had not been misled – that she had no concerns, that she had been shown no documents and was glad she had given the interview.

“Given this background, I decided to allow Mr Bashir to continue with a severe reprimand and under close supervision. I was open and transparent with the director-general and with colleagues on the board of management and I believe I gave them all the key facts.

“The minutes of meetings with them will not have fully reflected everything that was said – they never do.”

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press