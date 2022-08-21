Diana: the best and worst books on the ‘people’s princess’

Jake Kerridge
·6 min read
Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace - Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace - Tim Graham/Getty Images

“The only books Diana ever read were mine,” her step-grandmother Barbara Cartland once observed, “and they weren’t terribly good for her.” There is a poignant contrast between the reading matter favoured by Diana, Princess of Wales – Dame Barbara’s tales of upper-crust romances with fairytale happy endings – and the many books of which Diana is the subject, with their sad accounts of her doomed ambition to turn those fantasies into reality.

Still, there is clearly no shortage of readers with more robust tastes than Diana’s. The shelf-full of Diana books published during her lifetime became a bookcase-full in the years following her death a quarter of a century ago, and threatens eventually to become a library-full – and still the appetite for unpanned nuggets of Diana gossip shows little sign of abating.

It is a sign of her continuing profitability as a literary subject that the American thriller writer James Patterson – a man sufficiently canny to have made himself the world’s best-selling author – has now co-written a biography of her. There is also a new volume, Diana: Remembering the Princess, from her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, who presumably has good reason to think that readers won’t have been sated by his previous works, Diana: Closely Guarded Secret and Guarding Diana.

The range of books about Diana is wide. There are Diana colouring books (although one would think that to anyone of the right age to be using a colouring book, she must seem a figure barely less remote than Queen Anne). There are books that tell you at painstaking length which member of her ex-husband’s family organised her assassination. And then there are books that are actually billed as fiction, of which the best is Monica Ali’s novel Untold Story – although even this alternative-reality tale of the Princess surviving the fatal crash and beginning a new life in the US doesn’t really manage to penetrate to the heart of her.

The vast majority of Diana books are either memoirs by acolytes and satellites, or formal biographies. James Patterson’s Diana, William and Harry (co-written with Chris Mooney) is one of the latter – although it might be better described as an informal biography, turning the lives of Diana and her children into the sort of pacy, frictionless read that’s perfect for taking on the beach on one of those days when you feel like leaving your brain in the hotel safe.

It’s told racily in the present tense, in the rhythms of an airport thriller: when we’re informed that, in reaction to his mother’s Panorama interview, “William is horrified. Absolutely mortified. And angry”, each sentence gets a paragraph to itself. It’s a rollicking read all right, but it won’t tell you anything new.

Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe (far left) has written a new book, Diana: Remembering the Princess - Getty Images
Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe (far left) has written a new book, Diana: Remembering the Princess - Getty Images

The authors make no claims to insider knowledge, which one might think is a bit of a handicap in the crowded field of Dianaology. But at least they aren’t making themselves hostages to fortune in the same way as biographers who cultivate the impression of having spies in every nook and cranny of Kensington Palace do.

Anthony Holden was billed as “the leading expert on the Prince and Princess of Wales” on the dust jacket of A Princely Marriage: Charles and Diana, The First Ten Years (1991), in which he declared that Diana “will continue to breathe into the monarchy the fresh air which has so revived it in the public esteem over her first ten years”. You can judge how closely the leading expert had his ear to the ground by the fact that within a year the couple had separated.

The key to bestsellerdom for Diana biographers is to provide scoops – or if they don’t have that many scoops, to assert that they do.

Tina Brown’s The Diana Chronicles (2007) was touted as being the book in which the Queen Mother’s page William “Backstairs Billy” Tallon had “broken his lifelong rule never to talk about the Royals”; one of the trailed revelations, contradicting Diana’s own assertion that she was miserable on the eve of her wedding, was Tallon’s claim that she borrowed his bicycle that day and rode giddily backwards and forwards singing “I’m going to marry the Prince of Wales tomorrow”. But in fact Tallon had already told this story to Sarah Bradford, who had included it in her measured and carefully researched biography of Diana the year before.

It was Tina Brown, too, who beat off stiff competition to pen the most tasteless line in any Diana biography, with her description of the Princess’s death: “For an hour they tried direct massage, adrenaline, direct stimulation, and several microvolted defibrillations. But this time Diana’s broken heart would never mend.”

The most famous Diana biography of all is Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story, first published in 1992, when the author’s claims to intimate knowledge of the goings-on behind closed portcullises were greeted with some scepticism: only after Diana’s death did Morton reveal that she had been his close collaborator. But although Morton was the vessel into which Diana leaked secrets about her husband’s extra-marital love life, she was not forthcoming about her own love affairs, with the result that Morton later wrote a second book, Diana: In Pursuit of Love (2004), to fill in the gaps.

In that book Morton railed against the “distortion” of Diana’s character in the many books by “those who knew or worked for the Princess … often exaggerating their own importance in her life, airing their disappointment with her, or continuing their own vendettas in the pages of [these] memoirs”. The book that started the trend for the hanger-on memoir was Shadows of a Princess (2000) by Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson.

Jephson defended his decision to spill the beans by saying he would write sympathetically about Diana. In the event, however, passages such as his verdict on her Panorama interview – “It was as if a small child had stamped her foot and demanded that the adults pay attention … Yet … she could only venture the evidence of her own unfinished and frequently banal thoughts” – proved oddly typical of the acidulous tone of many of the books supposedly written to express the author’s admiration for the Princess – see also A Royal Duty by Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell.

I suspect that many people who plough through the books by the Princess’s intimates – the anodyne memoirs of Ken Wharfe; the somewhat ironically named Diana in Private by Lady Colin Campbell; The Diana I Knew by Mary Robertson (who had employed her as a nanny); The Bodyguard’s Story by Trevor Rees-Jones, sole survivor of the Paris crash – end up with a more nebulous sense of who Diana was than they had before they started.

No author has really conveyed the charisma that captivated almost everyone who met her, or made sense of her contradictions. What we need, perhaps, is a novelist with an abiding interest in royalty and an almost supernatural ability to bring the long-dead to life. What’s Hilary Mantel up to these days?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.