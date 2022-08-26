Diana anniversary: Photographs from the princess’s life and times

Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter
·5 min read

Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi.

She spent her early years at Park House on the Sandringham estate before moving to Althorp when her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.

Royalty – Lady Diana Spencer – Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk
Lady Diana Spencer aged three at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk (PA)

Lady Diana Spencer first captured the public’s imagination in the early 1980s when she began to be linked to the Prince of Wales.

The shy nursery school assistant, who had close associations with the royal family, was just 19 when she became engaged to the future king in February 1981.

LADY DIANA STALLS : 1980
Lady Diana smiling at photographers after stalling her new car in in 1980 – amid mounting speculation over her relationship with the Prince of Wales (PA)

Images of the happy couple strolling arm-in-arm through the Buckingham Palace gardens to announce their forthcoming nuptials set the scene for the fairytale royal wedding.

But there were signs of the troubles to come. When asked if they were in love, Diana replied: “Of course”, but the prince added, inauspiciously: “Whatever in love means.”

Prince Charles Engagement
Charles and Diana walking arm-in-arm at Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in 1981
Royalty – Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales on the Palace balcony on their wedding day (PA)

Millions watched the pair’s televised wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29 1981, with Diana wearing a romantic Emanuel taffeta gown trimmed with bows, and a 25ft sequin-encrusted train.

Within a year, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their firstborn Prince William, followed by Prince Harry in 1984.

The Waleses with newborn son Prince William in 1982 (PA)
The Waleses with newborn son Prince William in 1982 (PA)
Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales – Visit to Italy
Charles and Diana are reunited with their children, Prince William and Prince Harry, aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia for a private holiday (Ron Bell/PA)

Royal duty called for the heir to the throne and his wife – a future Queen.

Diana won hearts on walkabouts with her charm and fashion choices, and hit the headlines as one of the most photographed women in the world.

Royalty – North East of England Visit
The Princess of Wales meets the crowds during a walkabout on the new Redheugh Bridge over the River Tyne in 1983 (Ron Bell/PA)
Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales Tour of Australia
Diana watching Charles inspect the guard at Darwin Airport on a tour of Australia in 1988 (Ron Bell/PA)

She also helped break the stigma surrounding Aids and HIV.

The princess shook hands with a terminally-ill patient and kissed him on the cheek at Mildmay Hospice in east London.

The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by patient Martin Johnson
The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by patient Martin Johnson during her visit to the Mildmay Mission Hospital Aids Hospice in East London in 1989 (PA)

The royal marriage was, however, struggling behind the scenes.

Andrew Morton’s explosive book, Diana, Her True Story, with which she collaborated, would reveal years later that the princess was deeply unhappy, had suffered from bulimia and attempted to kill herself a number of times.

Diana began a five-year affair with cavalry officer James Hewitt, while Charles turned to former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess of Wales in India sitting in front of the Taj Mahal
The Princess of Wales sat alone in front of the monument to love, the Taj Mahal, during a royal tour of India in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

In 1992, the princess was pictured sat alone at the monument to love, the Taj Mahal, on a tour to India, with the image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.

Just days later, the prince collided with Diana’s ear when she dodged a kiss from him at the polo in Jaipur.

PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES KISS
The Prince of Wales tries to kiss his wife after leading his team to victory at the Jaipur Polo Club during a tour of India in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

It was finally announced they were separating in December 1992.

Charles went on to admit on national television in 1994 that he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down.

The same evening, the princess appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her “revenge dress” – a figure-hugging, low-cut, off-the-shoulder black silk gown.

Diana at Serpentine gala dinner
The Princess of Wales in her ‘revenge dress’ (Martin Keene/PA)

Diana became known for offering William and Harry more of a normal childhood, taking them on fun day trips to Thorpe Park.

She also secretly organised visits for them to homelessness shelters to increase their understanding of social issues.

Princess of Wales – Thorpe Park
Diana, Princess of Wales and Harry at Thorpe Park (PA)
DIANA RUNNING: 1991
Diana taking part in the Mothers’ Race during Wetherby School Sports Day in 1991 (PA)

In 1995 came the princess’s controversial Panorama interview, now known to have been secured deceitfully by interviewer Martin Bashir.

Diana declared in the BBC programme: “There were three of us in this marriage”, and she cast doubt on Charles’s suitability to be king.

The Queen had had enough and urged the couple to divorce, which they finally did in 1996.

Diana, Princess of Wales Panorama interview
The princess during her 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir (BBC/PA)
The Princess of Wales
Diana in a turquoise gown on a trip to Sydney in 1996 (John Stillwell/PA)

Diana’s post-divorce life gave her freedom from the restrictions of the establishment.

She revamped her style, appearing in a glamorous photo-shoot for Vanity Fair in 1997, with the images taken by Mario Testino.

And she travelled to Angola, walking through a minefield in a protective vest and visor, to campaign against landmines.

Royalty – Diana, Princess of Wales – Landmine Ban Campaign – Angola
Diana walks through a minefield in Angola to see the work of the British Red Cross (John Stillwell/PA)
Princess Diana visits Huambo, Angola
Diana with Sandra Tigica, 13, at the orthopaedic workshop in Neves Mendinha, near Launda, Angola, as she campaigned against landmines in January 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

She just weeks before her death, she visited Bosnia to further highlight the cause.

Princess Diana Visits Bosnia
Diana, Princess of Wales meeting Bosnian Serbs and Muslims affected by landmines near Tuzla (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going