Diamondbacks try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Red Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (67-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 67-59 record overall and a 29-32 record in home games. The Red Sox are 52-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 72-56 record overall and a 35-30 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 24-14 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 65 extra base hits (33 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs). Jarren Duran is 12-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press