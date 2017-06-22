Smith and Diamondbacks agree to $5 million deal

PHOENIX (AP) -- Infielder Pavin Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year's amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with that Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a signing bonus of $5,016,300.

The 21-year-old, whose bonus matched the slot value, hit .342 with 13 home runs and a school-record 77 RBIs in 59 games as a junior at Virginia this year. He has 178 RBIs in three seasons, second-most in school history.

Arizona also announced a deal Wednesday with catcher Daulton Varsho, the 68th overall pick. The 20-year-old Varsho hit .362 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 54 games with Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a junior in 2017.

Arizona has reached deals with 22 of its 40 selections.