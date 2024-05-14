Diamondbacks play the Reds after Newman's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (17-24, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -117, Reds -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds after Kevin Newman had four hits on Monday in a 6-5 win over the Reds.

Arizona is 10-10 in home games and 20-22 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 11-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 17-24 record overall and an 8-11 record in road games. The Reds are 12-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads Arizona with nine home runs while slugging .533. Joc Pederson is 8-for-31 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has nine home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .262 for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 1-9, .214 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press