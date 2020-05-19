Diamondbacks OF Starling Marte announces that his wife died of heart attack

Starling Marte announced on Monday that his wife has died. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on Monday that his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

He made the announcement across his social media with a picture of himself alongside Noelia at the Grand Canyon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.



I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. pic.twitter.com/UEP4k8dLBW — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) May 19, 2020

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote on Instagram. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Noelia broke her ankle and was at a hospital awaiting surgery when she died. There are no further details on her death.

Marte, 31, has played eight MLB seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made an All-Star team in 2016 and has won two gold gloves. The Pirates traded Marte to the Diamondbacks this offseason.

More from Yahoo Sports: