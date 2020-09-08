Diamondbacks look to end 3-game losing streak against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-27, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA) Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-6, 7.44 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 10-23 against NL West opponents. Arizona has slugged .364 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Dodgers are 20-10 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has slugged .473, good for third in the majors. Corey Seager leads the team with a .634 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 47 hits and is batting .299.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is batting .316.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press