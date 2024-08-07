Diamondbacks, Guardians postponed by rain, wet field. Teams playing doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Heavy rain and wet field conditions forced the postponement of Tuesday night's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians, who will make it up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday.

The first game will start at 1:10 p.m.

With thousands of fans inside Progressive Field, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and GM Mike Chernoff were part of a group that inspected the grass in left field at 7:30 p.m. before the postponement was announced 40 minutes later.

About three hours before the scheduled 6:40 start, violent thunderstorms rolled into the area and a tornado warning was issued, forcing ballpark employees to take shelter in the ballpark's lower level.

A hallway connecting Arizona's dugout and clubhouse flooded with water.

The postponement delayed the debut of Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who was set to make his season debut after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Rodriquez will now start Wednesday's second game.

Rodriguez signed a four-year, $80 million contract with Arizona in December. He was expected to fill a major void in the club's starting rotation before feeling discomfort in his shoulder during a spring training game in March.

He only expected to miss a few weeks, but wound up having an early setback in rehab and being sidelined for five months.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (strained left adductor) was placed on the 10-day injured list after getting hurt while running to first in Monday's game. Moreno returned to Phoenix to be checked by the team's medical staff. Rookie Adrian Del Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take his spot.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (shoulder tightness) threw a bullpen session and then met with pitching coach Carl Willis and head trainer Lonnie Soloff. It hasn't been determined when he'll make his next start.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA) will start the opener with Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.53) pitching Game 2 for Cleveland. Arizona will start Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.97) in the opener followed by Rodriguez.

___

Tom Withers, The Associated Press