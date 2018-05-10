Diamondbacks free to leave Chase Field after 2022, board votes

The Diamondbacks are free to leave Chase Field for a new Maricopa County, Ariz., home as early as 2022, the county's Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday, according to azcentral.com.

The 4-1 vote ends a longstanding lawsuit in which the MLB team sought $187 million in stadium upgrades and likely signals the end of the team's two-decade stay in downtown Phoenix five years earlier than the current lease allowed.

A new stadium built on Native American tribal land is an idea that has been rumored, azcentral.com reported.

Diamondbacks majority owner Ken Kendrick praised Wednesday's vote for ending years of conflict.

"(W)e will do everything in our power to ensure a safe and friendly environment while being diligent in determining the best long-term stadium option for the D-Backs," he said.

MORE: Aaron Judge powers Yankees past Red Sox with late home run

Thanks in large part to some $250 million in county taxpayer money, Chase Field opened in 1998 with more than $200 million in construction and enhancements paid by the MLB team.

The Diamondbacks sued Maricopa County in 2017, seeking to break their 30-year lease and look for a new home, claiming the county hadn't kept Chase Field in good condition.