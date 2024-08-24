Diamondbacks bring 4-game win streak into game against the Red Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-56, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (67-60, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -114, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 29-33 record in home games and a 67-60 record overall. The Red Sox have a 16-9 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 73-56 record overall and a 36-30 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 40 doubles, 13 triples, 17 home runs and 64 RBI for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 14-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 14 home runs and 52 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Adrian Del Castillo is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (finger), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

