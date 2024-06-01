Diamondbacks aim to stop slide in game against the Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (24-33, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -126, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to stop their five-game losing streak with a win against the New York Mets.

New York is 13-19 in home games and 24-33 overall. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .235.

Arizona has a 25-32 record overall and a 12-17 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 12-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 8-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 11 home runs while slugging .461. Joc Pederson is 11-for-32 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

