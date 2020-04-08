Diamond And Silk’s Coronavirus Tweet Removed After Twitter Says It Violated Coronavirus Misinformation Policy

Click here to read the full article.

Twitter said on Wednesday that it has locked the account of Diamond and Silk, the video bloggers and political commentators, for a tweet that criticized coronavirus crisis stay-at home orders and suggested that people should be “out in the environment.”

“The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. The account will be locked until the account owner removes the Tweet,” a spokesperson for the platform said.

The tweet had been removed on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the duo, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, had tweeted, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” Diamond & Silk also host a show for Fox Nation.

On March 18, Twitter announced a new policy in the wake of the coronavirus that expanded its definition of what constitutes harmful posts. “We have broadened our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” the platform announced.

Twitter has found “containing misleading and potentially harmful content” since the policy was announced. The platform has temporarily locked accounts from other figures including Rudy Giuliani, who quoted a conservative activists’ claim that the drug hydroxychloroquine “in at least three international tests was found 100% effective in treating the coronavirus.” In fact, while the drug has been found to show promise in treatments, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says that additional study and clinical trials are needed.

