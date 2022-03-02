Dialogue Health Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022

·2 min read

MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Dialogue will subsequently hold a live Zoom video webinar at 9:00 a.m. ET hosted by Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, and Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the corporate update.

Dialogue Logo (CNW Group/Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.)
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86381305417

A link to the live event, as well as an accompanying investor presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Dialogue's website. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure adequate time for any software download of Zoom that may be required to hear the event. Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link, and the dial-in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

