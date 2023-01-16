Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) stock is up by a considerable 51% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Dialog Group Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dialog Group Berhad is:

8.4% = RM495m ÷ RM5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Dialog Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

On the face of it, Dialog Group Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.2%. On the other hand, Dialog Group Berhad reported a fairly low 2.2% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Dialog Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Dialog Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Dialog Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 33% (or a retention ratio of 67% over the past three years, Dialog Group Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Dialog Group Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 36%. Regardless, the future ROE for Dialog Group Berhad is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Dialog Group Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

