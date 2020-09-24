Dialects of Silence: Parul Sharma's black-and-white photographs capture the solitude of a locked down Delhi

"In the beginning, there was stillness. Fear and foreboding permeated the air as the world retreated into a shell. The lockdown, combined with self-isolation, was our only defence against Covid-19. What I saw then was an emptiness suspended in time, and the city as a story without adjectives." " Parul Sharma.

Delhi went under lockdown on 23 March this year, much like the rest of the country. Twelve days later, on 4 April, exhausted by the doom and gloom on television and the endless babel of voices on social media, Delhi-based fine art photographer Parul Sharma " armed with a press ID " got into her car and drove across her city to check for herself as to what was happening to and in it. Like her parents, she too had grown up in the capital. She, however, could never have imagined that one day, she would witness her hometown screeching to a sudden halt " a "horror show" that the photographer would go on to chronicle. Sharma captured the "lives paused, lives lost and lives regained" in her city due to a pathogen, which was somehow comforted in its own shadows.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

Above: Delhi's permanent rulers, Rhesus monkeys, recaptured North Avenue mocking the virus and the residents who cowered inside their government flats

"I did not start capturing images of Delhi under lockdown with a book in mind. Photography is a passion and pursuit in itself " of chasing that perfect frame to tell that unavoidable story about a cataclysmic event of history that needs to be recorded as a testament of our times in this city," Sharma says. "I was out every day humbled by the pristine beauty of Delhi in all its solitary and proud glory in April and then in May and June, I was crushed by the horror of deaths " in crematoriums, burial grounds, and cemeteries " and I was stunned by the apathy the city showed by living in denial about the plight of migrant labourers stuck without a ticket back to their homes or a meal in their belly."

"The callous abandonment of Delhi's migrant labourers was the most tragic simile of our time," the photographer remarks.

Sharma saw the story of Delhi under lockdown unfold " from its stoic stillness in the initial days to the gradual state of absolute disarray due to the uprooting of migrant labourers, rush of ambulances, and the struggle for holding on to life. From the empty vistas of Raisina Hills to the solitary columns of Connaught Place; from the mournful monuments of Old Delhi to the eerie quietness of Khan Market, and from the fearless frontline workers at the COVID-19 wards of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) to the lonely and mournful Dilli Gate Kabristan " what Sharma saw was the "frozen reality of the life we had left behind while hiding from the virus."

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

Above: Aerial view, Connaught Place

"Human memory can be carelessly short," observes the photographer, and further says that the pandemic and its resultant lockdown has taught the people of Delhi some hard-hitting lessons. "Do not take life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for granted. A virus that geographically spared no part of the globe, and infected rich and poor, black and white alike, made us realise that the world is one when fighting a universal war against a disease, or finding the cure for it."

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

