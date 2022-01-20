Dial antibacterial hand soaps are up to 69% off on Amazon — get a 4-pack for just $8

In The Know by Yahoo

By now, we’ve all learned the hard way that not all hand soaps are equal. Many are intensely fragranced and foamy but do very little to actually cleanse your hands. Dial is one brand that shoppers actually trust; its antibacterial hand soap is a tried-and-true product for many.

Right now, get a pack of four for just $7.88 — that’s 35% off — on Amazon or a pack of three 52-ounce refills for $12.

This deal includes both the classic “Spring Water” scent and the customer-favorite “Gold” scent.

What shoppers love most about these hand soaps is that they actually protect against harmful germs, killing 99.9% of bacteria with thorough washing. Also, these hand soaps are tough but still gentle on your hands, thanks to the built-in conditioner that softens and moisturizes as you wash.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are five simple steps you should follow to wash your hands the right way.

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply the hand soap. Form a lather with the soap in your hands. Make sure to get the back of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. If you need a fun timer, hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice. Rinse your hands thoroughly under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

The CDC also recommends washing your hands at a few key times throughout the day to keep yourself safe and to prevent the spread of germs. You should wash your hands with hand soap:

Before, during and after preparing food

Before and after eating food

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

After touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching the garbage

Also, if you’re looking strictly for Dial hand soap refills, get a massive 52-ounce three-pack for 69% off on Amazon as well!

