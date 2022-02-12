Dial 999 with early heart attack symptoms, NHS says in lifesaving advert

Stock image: New NHS advert encouraging people to dial 999 (PA Wire)

A new NHS lifesaving campaign aims to build awareness of early heart attack symptoms such as sweating, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing and tightness in the chest.

From Monday, the new NHS advert will show a person experiencing some of the most common early symptoms of a heart attack and will remind viewers to dial 999 if they experience similar symptoms.

The campaign comes after a poll revealed fewer than half of people said they would dial 999 if they or a loved one experienced lesser known symptoms of a heart attack.

NHS doctors have said thousands of deaths could be prevented with earlier treatment, if people recognised the vital signs.

NHS medical director Professor Stephan Powis said: “This new NHS campaign will be a vital tool in that lifesaving mission – helping people to recognise when to seek early medical help cannot be underestimated”

Prof Powis added: “Sadly, cardiovascular disease causes a quarter of all deaths across the country and we have identified this as the single biggest area where we can save lives over the next decade.”

New NHS research also shows just 41% knew sweating was a symptom and only 27% understood feeling weak, lightheaded or a feeling of general unease were also symptoms.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness of cardiac arrest which is often mistaken for a heart attack.

Those experiencing a cardiac arrest tend to die within minutes and there is often no warning.