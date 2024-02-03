Diakité’s 120th-minute strike sinks Mali to send 10-man Ivory Coast into last four

Oumar Diakité celebrates after his last-gasp goal in extra time puts Ivory Coast in front against Mali. Photograph: Sunday Alamba/AP

How often can a side flirt with elimination before they finally go out? Ivory Coast had played the entirety of the second half with 10 men, were 1-0 down and seemingly on their way out when, in the final minute of normal time, the substitute Simon Adingra darted in from the right flank, squared for Seko Fofana and then, after inadvertently blocking his teammate’s shot, reacted quickest to stab in the loose ball. Another great escape for the hosts, and the prelude to a last-gasp extra-time victory.

It may not make much rational sense, but Ivory Coast are in the semi-final, where they will face Democratic Republic of the Congo. If any side can stop them, they will have had to overcome not just a fine squad and the passionate home support, but also a sense of narrative momentum that, at the moment, feels unstoppable.

Ivory Coast’s problems in making it through the group not only added to a sense that there is something otherworldly about this side – les Revenants, as locals have taken to calling them – but also meant the hosts having to move away from the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. After a last-16 tie in Yamoussoukro, there was profound resonance in the venue for the quarter-final: Bouaké, the capital of the rebels during the first Ivorian civil war.

In 2007, Didier Drogba took his African player of the year award to Bouaké as a gesture of reconciliation before persuading the government and his teammates to play an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar there, which is why this is called the Stade de la Paix. Ouattara, who became president in 2011 after the second civil war, had spoken of the tournament as a symbol of the unity of the modern Ivory Coast, but that is an easier story to tell when the team is playing in the Islamic north as well as the Christian south.

Political symbolism aside, the story of Ivory Coast in this tournament has been of a side leading a charmed life. The assumption had been they were out after following up defeat to Nigeria with a 4-0 humiliation against Equatorial Guinea, but then Ghana conceded twice in injury time against Mozambique and Zambia failed to score against Morocco to let them through as a best third-place team. They were then 1-0 down to the defending champions, Senegal, with four minutes remaining in the last 16 before pinching an equaliser from a penalty and winning the shootout.

Here they seemed overwhelmed early on by the physicality of Mali, nobody more than the Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou. Having got away with one handball in the box because of a VAR offside, he did then give away a penalty, hauling down Lassine Sinayoko. Yahia Fofana, though, made a fine save low to his left to keep out Adama Traoré’s penalty. Koussouna then collected a second yellow card just before the break after another foul on Sinayoko.

Emerse Faé, in just his second game as a coach having been appointed when Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked by Ivory Coast at the end of the group stage, settled into a deep-lying 5-3-1 that restricted Mali to long-range efforts but one of those, a 25-yard strike from Nene Dorgeles, flashed into the top corner. Given the 21-year-old was born in Mali to Ivorian parents, and refused to celebrate, it seemed the narrative drive had met a formidable narrative block. But les Revenants came back again.

Sébastien Haller, whose presence in the forward line makes such a difference to this Ivorian side – still restricted by his ankle injury, he came on at half-time – hit the bar in extra time but the match was won in the 120th minute as Oumar Diakité, with a deft flick off the inside of his heel, deflected in a Fofana drive from a half-cleared free-kick. The goalscorer was then sent off, seemingly for taking his shirt off in the celebrations.

The game ended with Malian players jostling the Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel, but that is a matter for later. For now, this is about the euphoria of the hosts and the sense of destiny behind them.