Diagnostic Tools for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market is Expected to Reach Roughly US$ 5,401.6 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The future appears to be electric, with Hybrid and Plug-in HEV vehicles becoming increasingly popular for both personal and business needs. This upsurge in demand is leading to more sophisticated diagnostic equipment being developed - allowing users of high-end EVs the opportunity to maximize their vehicle's performance levels.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for global diagnostic tools for electric vehicles market is expected to rise at a sturdy growth rate of 12.8% during the forecast years as per a report by FMI. The overall market valuation of total sales of diagnostic tools for EVs in 2022 was US$ 1,437 million which is further projected to reach US$ 5,401.6 million by 2033.

EV sales have seen a significant rise giving impetus to the requirement for other related products and services for its advancement, over the last few years. Furthermore, tremendous progress has been made in the electric vehicle repair and maintenance business creating a huge opportunity for the market.

Key Takeaways

  • As per the market estimate figures, the United States is the leading region in providing diagnostic tools for EVs. In the year 2022, the total revenue generated by the companies of diagnostic tools for EVs operating in the country was nearly US$ 184 million.

  • In Europe, Germany has remained the leading market for electric vehicles and tools and other products and services associated with EVs. Currently, the net worth of the total sales of diagnostic tools for EVs achieved by Germany is estimated to be around 8.9% of the global market.

  • Interestingly, the United Kingdom has witnessed higher demand for diagnostic tools for EVs than any other country in the European Union in recent years. As per the market statistics, this country is anticipated to witness an overall annual growth rate of 12.4% during the time period between 2023 and 2033.

  • China is projected to lead the manufacturing and sales of diagnostic tools for EVs in the Asia Pacific region. By the virtue of having a high manufacturing base, it is projected to develop its diagnostic tools for the EVs market at a rate of 10.1% over the next ten years.

  • Japan is also a key market for the production and export of diagnostic tools for EVs, its annual growth rate in this sector would remain lower than that of China. In the previous year, the total valuation of this market in Japan was US$ 22.5 million which is further projected to reach US$ 76 million by 2033.

  • Australia is emerging as a key region with demand for diagnostic tools for EVs gaining traction over the recent years. For the present year 2023, the net worth of the total diagnostic tools for EVs sales in the country is estimated to be around US$ 13 million and it would reach up to US$ 43.5 million by 2033.

  • Contrastingly, India is observed to be having a year-on-year growth rate for sales of diagnostic tools for EVs higher than any other country. In comparison to the CAGR of other countries, the demand for diagnostic tools for EVs in India is poised to register a CAGR of 14.2% through the forecast years.

  • In terms of value, the hardware segment of the market generates higher revenue in comparison to software and services. As per the diagnostic tools for EVs market report, this segment contributed 68.3% of the total revenue generated by the market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape for the Diagnostic Tools for EVs Market

Actia Group SA, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., AVL List GmbH, BMW AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Fluke Corporation are prominent players in the global diagnostic tools for EVs market.

The global diagnostic tool for electric vehicles market looks to be fragmented and competitive, with both regional and global participants advancing at a constant rate.

Key Segments of Diagnostic Tools for EVs Market

By Offering:

  • Diagnostic Hardware

    • Scanner

    • Code Reader

    • Tester

    • Analyzer

    • Others

  • Diagnostic Software

    • ECU Diagnosis Software

    • Vehicle Tracking Software

    • Vehicle System Testing Software

    • Others

  • Diagnostic Services

    • Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services

    • Custom, Training, Support, and Integration Services

  • Others

By Tool Type:

  • Professional Diagnostic

  • DIY Diagnostic

  • OEMs Diagnostic

  • Others

By Application:

  • Automatic Crash Notification

  • Vehicle Tracking

  • Vehicle Health Alert & Roadside Assistance

  • Repair & Maintenance

  • Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia and the Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary Diagnostic Tools for EVs Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.6. Regulatory Landscape

