Diagnostic Catheters Market Value to Surpass US$ 7.7 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Diagnostic Catheters Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031, according to the market outlook report by TMR.

Demand for diagnostic catheters has increased in the past few years majorly from hospital set-ups across the globe. This can be ascribed to a rise in the number of diagnostic procedures carried out in hospitals, owing to accessibility to skilled professionals and advanced equipment in these setups.

Different diagnostic procedures, such as electrophysiology study, angiography, and other catheter-based procedures are performed in hospitals by specialized healthcare providers, including interventional cardiologists, using advanced equipment, such as imaging systems. Several diagnostic processes need inpatient monitoring and care, which is easier in a hospital setup. These factors denote that the demand for diagnostic catheters is anticipated to continue to rise in hospitals in the next few years.

Diagnostic Catheters Market: Key Findings

Cases of cardiovascular diseases have increased in the past few years across the globe. Thus, the need for various diagnostic procedures, such as peripheral angiography and coronary angiography, has risen in order to perform precise diagnosis and management of these conditions. This has resulted in an increase in demand for diagnostic catheters, as they are a key element in the management and diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders. The older populace is at higher risk of cardiac health issues. Hence, the demand for diagnostic catheters is likely to rise with the increase in the aging population across the globe. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to drive growth in the cardiology application segment in the upcoming years.

Awareness about the importance of early disease diagnosis and treatment has increased among people in the past few years. Timely diagnosis and detection of varied medical conditions have been made possible by technological advancements in diagnostic imaging, which allows for superior-quality images of the inside of the body. Moreover, the number of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures has increased in the past few years. The diagnostic imaging catheter product segment held a significant share of the global industry in 2022 due to these factors.

Government authorities of several developing and developed countries are investing heavily in the healthcare industry in order to provide improved health services to patients. They are also providing financial support for R&D activities focused on the development of effectual treatment solutions for varied chronic diseases. These factors are estimated to impact positively on overall market development during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are utilizing improved materials in order to offer diagnostic catheters with enhanced flexibility and durability. These advanced devices are gaining popularity as they enable improved navigation and positioning in the patient's body and are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the next few years.

Diagnostic Catheters Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive procedures is expected to fuel the demand for diagnostic catheters

A rise in cases of cardiac diseases, cancer, and diabetes globally is anticipated to drive market growth in the next few years

Regional Analysis

North America held a substantial share of the global industry in 2022, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a rise in healthcare expenditure in the region

Manufacturers are anticipated to gain sizable business opportunities in Europe owing to the presence of favorable policies in support of regional healthcare and the rise in the development of next-generation diagnostic catheter technologies

The presence of a large geriatric population pool, increase in the prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, and rise in government support for medical research and innovations drives the market growth in Asia Pacific

Diagnostic Catheters Market: Competition Landscape

Players are adopting strategies, such as merger and acquisition, in order to increase their market share

Companies are focusing on R&D activities and FDA approvals in order to launch innovative and cost-effective products

Diagnostic Catheters Market: Key Players

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

Cardinal Health

B. Braun SE

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services

Diagnostic Catheters Market Segmentation-

Product

Diagnostic Imaging Catheters Angiography Catheters Electrophysiology Catheters Ultrasound Catheters Optical Coherence Tomography Catheters Others

Non-imaging Diagnostic Catheters Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheters Temperature Monitoring Catheters Others



Application

Cardiology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

