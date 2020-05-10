Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Covid-19 (trial version 7) Translated by Medical Universities of China

JIANGXI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2020 / Medical professors' hard work finally has paid off as Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (JXUTCM) translated the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Covid-19 (trial version 7) (DTPC7) into Spanish, Portuguese, and Urdu. As of now, the multi-lingual guidance has been published.





So far, China has seen the light at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 is under control in mainland China. However, the rest of the world is still wrestling with this deadly bug. Chinese president Xi Jinping shared China's experience handling the pandemic during a virtual G20 summit meeting on March 26th, definitely paving the way for winning the global war against the lethal virus.







To help with the global efforts to tackle the health crisis, JUTCM was commissioned to translate the part of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in DTPC7 into three languages in an attempt to introduce the role of TCM amid the pandemic outbreak. JUTCM spearheaded the mission and worked tirelessly with another medical university from central China for the translation of the Urdu version. The trilingual texts were authorized by the translation committee of World Federation of Chinese Medicine Society (WFCMS) and were published on April 16th, 17th, and 29th respectively.





DTPC7 is intended to detect coronavirus at an early stage and reduce the fatality rate accordingly. This code stresses the significant role of TCM, and strongly suggests TCM and western medicine should complement each other.



With respect to TCM treatment, DTPC7 categorizes COVID-19 as an epidemic disease, which affects the lung severely. And it features damp, hot, toxic and static conditions within human body. The specific conditions pertaining to patients and weather may have to be taken into consideration when referring to DTPC7. JUTCM raced against time and jumpstarted the translation. Their good command of TCM terminology and skillful translation strategies facilitated the completion of the trilingual texts, which won JUTCM recognition and acclaim at home and abroad.

Recent years have witnessed the expansion of the underlying universal values beneath TCM and its unique effectiveness in terms of diagnosis and treatment, along with the healthcare, regimen, and disease prevention. China is joining hands with the rest of the world to combat COVID-19, which, in turn, improves the influence and reputation of TCM in the global arena, and contributes to establishing an international community of a shared future.



