DIAGNOS will be Attending in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference Week to be held from January 10th to 13th, 2022

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today that DIAGNOS will be in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference events running from January 10th to 13th, 2022 in San Francisco, California.



Forty years ago, J.P. Morgan launched Wall Street’s premier investor conference focused exclusively on companies defining the healthcare industry. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference brings industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, and members of the investment community together in the largest healthcare investment symposium to deliver presentations to global investors. This year, J.P. Morgan expects more than 300 companies, both public and private. The conference brings together thousands of investors and executives from around the world. It continues to be one of the industry’s largest conferences of the year.

DIAGNOS President & CEO, Andre Larente, will be in attendance. The team will also include Pascal Nigen, Managing Partner at Alpha Bronze. If there is interest in setting up a meeting with CEO Andre Larente, please contact Pascal Nigen at pnigen@alphabronzellc.com or + 1 (917) 385-2160.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com .

Story continues

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 Email: alarente@diagnos.ca Nancy Massicotte Corporate Communications IR Pro Communications Inc. Dir: +1 604-507-3377 TF: 1-866-503-3377 Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com



