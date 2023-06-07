Diageo’s CEO Sir Ivan Menezes dies after complications from surgery

The former boss of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff owner Diageo, Sir Ivan Menezes, has died aged 63 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Ivan Menezes, the CEO of Diageo and one of the FTSE 100’s longest-serving leaders, has died after a brief illness, the company said today. He was 63.

He died days after emergency surgery for conditions including a stomach ulcer, which suffered complications. Born in July 1959 in Pune, India, and educated St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, he was due to retire from the multinational he helped transform at the end of this month. He was married with two children.

Menezes helped transform the company into a global consumer group in a 25-year career, including 10 years as CEO. He was a founder member of Diageo, which was formed in 1997 by the merger of Guinness, where he was strategy director, and Grand Metropolitan.

Javier Ferrán, Diageo’s chairman, said: “We are truly privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a thoughtful and passionate colleague and friend - a true gentleman. He has built an extraordinary legacy.

“Ivan leaves behind many friends and a beloved family, and our thoughts are particularly with his wife, Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini. On behalf of the Board, Executive Committee and all our employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to them.”

Last month, Menezes was included on Empower’s Role Model List of business leaders breaking down barriers for people of colour and actively driving a more inclusive working environment.

The company said he was “particularly proud” when Guinness became the number one selling beer by value for the first time in the on-trade in Great Britain.

Menezes led the company through Covid 19, and oversaw its production of more than 10 million bottles of hand sanitizer for healthcare workers. It prompted the Secretary of State for health to say “Diageo rode to the rescue”.

His successor, Debra Crew, has already become interim CEO after the company announced earlier this week that Menezes recovery from surgery for a stomach ulcer had suffered significant complications.