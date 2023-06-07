Diageo's long-time boss Ivan Menezes passes away after brief illness

FILE PHOTO: Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, speaks to guests during the annual Reuters IMPACT summit in London, Britain October 3, 2022

(Reuters) - Diageo said on Wednesday long-time boss Ivan Menezes has passed away following a brief illness.

The announcement comes after the world's biggest spirits company on Monday said CEO-designate Debra Crew would assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as Menezes was under medical treatment.

British-American national Menezes, 63, who was born in the Indian city of Pune, joined Diageo after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997.

Menezes, who was set to retire at the end of this month, was in the hospital receiving treatment for conditions including a stomach ulcer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sales at Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, surged under Menezes' leadership, and he steered the company through multiple brand acquisitions as well as a major sustainability overhaul.

