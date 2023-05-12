Diabo confirmed as new executive director of Kateri Hospital

Valerie Diabo, who served as interim executive director of Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC) since April 1, has been picked to lead the hospital on a permanent basis.

She signalled that her priority in the months ahead will be to continue to navigate the transition back to business as usual after years of responding to COVID-19.

“Things are moving in the right direction,” said Diabo. “We do still have challenges with staffing, which we have to look at as a priority also. But I think we’re so excited to be moving out of the pandemic, getting back to some normalcy, and our organization is moving forward.”

While Diabo was only recently installed as the face of the organization, she has been a part of its fabric for much longer. She began as a nursing aide in 1987, later becoming infection prevention control nurse and manager of homecare. Diabo has already spent years in a senior management role as the hospital’s director of nursing and community care since 2007.

“She carries so much corporate history and knowledge,” said Iohahí:io Delisle, a member of the hospital’s board of directors and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) portfolio chief for health.

Delisle remembers Diabo working at the hospital when he was a child walking through the institution’s doors to visit family members.

He said his conversations with Diabo regarding traditional medicines and the hospital’s cultural component were the first things that came to mind when he learned she had been selected, adding that her inclusivity is an asset for the organization.

Diabo’s appointment as executive director was formalized by the hospital’s board of directors on Tuesday evening at the unanimous recommendation of the hiring committee.

“She brings the confidence and stability that’s needed at the Kateri Memorial Hospital at this moment, and her dedication, not only to the hospital but to our community, is very important moving forward,” said Frank McComber, chair of the hospital’s board of directors.

McComber also echoed the value of Diabo’s people skills, noting that she is well liked at the hospital.

“I’m very passionate about our community,” said Diabo. “I have a vision of where I hear from the community – where do you want to go – and listening to our staff. For me, I’m excited. I’m honoured to be in this position.”

Diabo was preceded by Lisa Westaway, who was faced with leading KMHC through the pandemic after being appointed to the position in 2019. The hospital received the best possible accreditation from Accreditation Canada during her tenure.

Westaway announced her resignation in January, effective April 3, after she accepted a job as Ontario regional executive of the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch at Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door