Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031

Summary. This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the diabetic neuropathic pain market through 2031.

Diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP) is clinically defined as pain resulting from peripheral, autonomic, focal, or proximal nerve damage in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM).It most commonly manifests distally to affect the hands and feet and can occur in patients with either a type 1 diabetes (T1D) or type 2 diabetes (T2D) diagnosis.



Symptoms vary from tingling, burning, sharp, shooting, or lancinating pain.



Growth in the DNP market is expected to be driven by the potential introduction of four promising late-stage pipeline products into the market during the forecast period, some of which are directed towards significant unmet needs



- In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of DNP will increase from 4,447,050 cases in 2021 to 5,157,455 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 1.60%.

- The current DNP treatment landscape includes many established analgesics that provide symptomatic relief. The main drug classes that are used l include tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), alpha-2-delta ligands (gabapentinoids), sodium channel blockers, and topical treatments.

- The DNP market will exhibit moderate growth between 2021 and 2031, driven by the entry of four pipeline agents.

- Engensis will be welcomed by patients as the underlying pathophysiology of DNP will be targeted, rather than symptomatic treatment.



- Overview of diabetic neuropathic pain, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized diabetic neuropathic pain therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the diabetic neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for diabetic neuropathic pain treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global diabetic neuropathic pain therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications



