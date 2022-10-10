Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number Of Diabetes Patients & Government Initiatives Fueling Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market
Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Biologics, Wound Care Dressings), by Ulcer Type (Neuro-ischemic, Ischemic, Neuropathic), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report. Diabetes is one of the major causes of amputation, blindness, stroke, end-stage renal failure, kidney failure, and heart attacks in this region. According to the International Diabetes Federation, ~66 million people were suffering from diabetes in Europe in 2017. The number is expected to increase to ~81 million by 2045. The mortality rate associated with DFU is ~5% in the first 12 months and increases up to 42% by the end of 5 years.

Many adjuvant therapies such as nonsurgical debridement agents, dressings and topical agents, oxygen therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, acellular bioproducts, human growth factors, energy-based therapies, and systemic therapies are said to effectively improve and cure DFU. Recent studies suggest that the inhibition of detrimental proteinase MMP-9 enzyme allows the body to heal the wound at a quicker rate.

Sedentary lifestyle, poor GDP expenditure on healthcare, unhealthy food habits, and poor reimbursement scenarios in the Asian region are the factors responsible for the high growth of diabetes in this region. Hence, numerous ill effects of DFU are observed in the Asian region.

The biologics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Biologics include growth factors [such as Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)], stem cells, and other anti-diabetic drugs. These agents help reduce hyperglycemia, increase oxygenation and circulation, and repair lost tissues. Therefore, they are increasingly being used for the management of wounds in different stages and are considered to be ideal for DFU treatment. Wound care dressings held the second-largest revenue share in 2021, followed by therapy devices and antibiotic medications.

Market players are constantly developing new and improved products to ensure quicker healing time for DFU. Companies like ConvaTec, Inc.; Acelity L.P. Inc.; 3M Healthcare; Coloplast Corp.; and Smith & Nephew Plc. are among the leaders in this market. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, these players reported an increase in demand for their wound management products due to the increased complications of diabetic patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. The market was said to increase at a steady rate in 2021 as Covid-19 treated patients witnessed a rise in sugar levels leading to the onset of diabetes. For instance, the overall proportion of diabetic patients with Covid-19 ranged from 5%-30% in Italy in 2020. Further, Smith and Nephew reported the sales of its newly launched wound healing product, PICO 7, to cross the 1 million mark in 2020. Hence, the market grew dramatically in 2020 and is estimated to stabilize during the forecast period.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • By treatment, the biologics segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its reduced wound healing time and increased platelet formation efficiency

  • Based on ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic ulcers segment held the dominant revenue share in 2021

  • The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increased adoption rate of treatment and highly experienced staff

  • North America grabbed the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of market players and improved treatment cost and reimbursement scenario

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Number Of Diabetes Patients

  • Rising Geriatric Population

  • Increasing Government Initiatives

Market Restraint

  • High Cost Of Treatment

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Disease Primer & Epidemiology

Chapter 5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Ulcer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Treatment, Ulcer Type, End-use

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

  • Acelity L.P. Inc.

  • 3M Healthcare

  • Coloplast Corp

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Organogenesis, Inc.

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5pwq4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • University, college curling lags in Canadian curling scene

    CALGARY — In the aftermath of missing the playoffs in February's Winter Olympics, Jennifer Jones and her teammates discussed why other countries have become so strong in international curling. The conversation planted an idea in the head of Jones' second Jocelyn Peterman. She was still in Beijing when she messaged her curling club's director about establishing varsity curling teams for the University of Calgary. A U of C alumnus, Peterman looked north for her reasoning. The University of Alberta

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo